Penguins notebook: Pouliot struggles in return

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Defenseman Derrick Pouliot shoveled out from about 20 inches of snow at his home in the Wilkes-Barre area this week before he was called up to the Penguins.

The weather conditions weren't the only thing that changed when he made the trip across the state.

Pouliot struggled with the speed of the game in his return to the NHL on Friday night. He was on the ice for three of New Jersey's goals in a 6-4 Penguins victory.

“Obviously, when you make the jump from the American League to the National League, it's a big jump,” coach Mike Sullivan said. “The pace is at a whole different level. I think players think the game a whole lot quicker, so windows of opportunity open and close a whole lot faster. That's an adjustment process, and Derrick's going through that just like most guys that get called up do.”

Though it's late in the season, Sullivan said he still views it as the coaching staff's responsibility to help Pouliot get up to par. It's not an objective he's ready to put off until the fall.

“I don't think it's ever too late for that,” Sullivan said.

Pouliot said he's also focused on improvement.

“I'm trying to take things day by day,” Pouliot said. “Last game wasn't the best game. As long as I can move past it and try to be a little bit better each day, that's what I'm going to try to focus on, not dwelling on the past.”

Granting wishes

Five participants from the Make-A-Wish program ranging in age from 8 to 17 joined the Penguins for practice Saturday.

Wyatt Hunt, J.J. Darts, Tyler Palmer, Noah Turner and Jacob Bradley signed one-day contracts with the team at a morning news conference hosted by general manager Jim Rutherford, dressed in their own personalized stalls in the locker room and skated with the majority of the team after its regular 40-minute skate.

“For kids to look up to us and want to be a part of this, it's motivating,” captain Sidney Crosby said. “It's something that puts things in perspective as hockey players. We're all pretty fortunate to get to do this.”

Heads up

In a moment perfectly symbolic of the rash of injuries the Penguins have been going through lately, Conor Sheary left Friday's game with New Jersey for a handful of stitches to the back of his head after being struck by a puck while sitting on the bench.

Sheary said he figured it was karma coming back to bite him. His shot deflected up into the bench and hit teammate Chris Kunitz in the ear during a playoff series with Washington last season.

“It seems like every period someone goes down, whether it's little or big,” Sheary said. “It's just kind of the luck of the draw right now.”

Rust optimistic

Winger Bryan Rust, who hasn't played since Feb. 9 because of an upper-body injury, practiced with the team Saturday in a red no-contact jersey.

The Penguins are beginning a stretch of seven games in 13 days. Rust said he hopes to be back in the lineup by the end of that stretch.

“Things are coming along a little bit quicker than expected,” Rust said. “Hopefully, they can keep going that way.”

Clash of the titans

The consensus second and third best players in franchise history will be on the ice Sunday when Crosby and the Penguins host Jaromir Jagr and the Florida Panthers on Sunday afternoon for the last time this season.

Crosby and Jagr, coincidentally, are tied for second on the Penguins' all-time assist list with 640.

“I don't think I can even imagine playing at the level he's playing at at his age,” Crosby said.

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter at @BombulieTrib.