Crosby scores hat trick, leads Penguins over Panthers

The rash of injuries that has hit the Penguins in recent weeks comes with an obvious silver lining.

Forced into shuffling his lineup with as many as eight regulars sidelined at one point or another, coach Mike Sullivan settled on a top line of Sidney Crosby, Jake Guentzel and Conor Sheary.

For the last two weeks, they've been pure dynamite.

Crosby recorded the 10th hat trick of his career Sunday afternoon, leading the Penguins to a 4-0 victory over the Florida Panthers. Guentzel had the first assist and Sheary the second on all three goals.

The hat trick gave Crosby 40 goals in a season for the second time in his career. He scored 51 in 2009-10. It also moved Crosby three ahead of Boston's Brad Marchand in the race for the NHL goal-scoring lead and into a tie with Edmonton's Connor McDavid for the top spot in the scoring race with 80 points.

Crosby, Guentzel and Sheary have combined for 13 goals and 33 points since they were put together eight games ago.

Marc-Andre Fleury also had a big day, recording the 44th shutout of his career to move into a tie with Miikka Kiprusoff for 30th on the NHL's all-time list. He's 3-0-1 in his last four starts. The Penguins have won seven of their last nine.

The Penguins came into the game battling for first place in the Metropolitan Division while piecing together a lineup as best they can. Evgeni Malkin missed his second straight game with an upper-body injury. He's considered day to day.

The Panthers, meanwhile, were barely hanging on to playoff aspirations, trailing Toronto by six points in the race for the final wildcard spot with 12 games to play.

It started out as a low-event kind of game on a Sunday afternoon, with neither team exactly racking up the scoring chances.

The Penguins finished a few, however, to grab control of the game.

The first Penguins goal was a remarkable display of hand-eye coordination from the line of Matt Cullen, Phil Kessel and Hornqvist.

Kessel stopped a bouncing puck behind the net and lifted it softly over the cage toward the net-front area. Hornqvist took a baseball swing and got enough of the puck to send it knuckling past goalie James Reimer with about four minutes left in the first period.

The next three Penguins goals were a testament to the chemistry shown by the high-octane line of Crosby, Guentzel and Sheary.

With about five minutes left in the second period, Crosby took a cross-crease pass from Guentzel while backing up toward the right faceoff dot and beat Reimer short side to make it 2-0.

Less than two minutes later, Crosby corralled a Guentzel centering pass in the slot and scored on a spinning backhander before Reimer knew what hit him.

Five minutes into the third, Guentzel made a pass from behind the net, through a maze of Florida sticks to Crosby inside the right hash marks to complete the natural hat trick.

Florida's best chances were swallowed up by the resurgent Fleury, who improved to 3-1-1 since a stressful trade deadline.

Most notably, Fleury turned back a Vince Trocheck shot from the left wing on a two-on-one break seconds before Crosby's first goal. Later in the period, Fleury stretched out his left toe to stop a Jonathan Hiberdeau one-timer on the power play.

During the first stoppage in play in the first period, the Penguins paid tribute to legendary winger Jaromir Jagr on the video board, showing some of his greatest highlights in black and gold.

Jagr has given zero indication he has plans to retire, so it's not like the Penguins were wishing him a fond farewell. In fact, they were honoring him on his selection to the NHL's top 100 players of all-time list at the All-Star game.

