Penguins

Penguins' Crosby earns NHL weekly honor
Bill West | Monday, March 20, 2017, 12:21 p.m.
Pittsburgh Penguins' Sidney Crosby returns to his bench after get a hat-trick with his third goal of the game in the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Florida Panthers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, March 19, 2017. Pittsburgh won 4-0.

Sidney Crosby moved himself back in position to win the Rocket Richard and the Art Ross trophies this past week, and that sufficed as a means to earn him the NHL's Second Star of the Week honor.

Crosby finished with a hat trick in Sunday's win over Florida and had two goals in Friday's win over New Jersey.

Those performances helped Crosby reclaim sole possession of first in the league's goal scoring race. He sits three ahead of Boston's Brad Marchand with 40.

They also moved him into a tie with Edmonton's Connor McDavid for the points race. Both have 80.

Marchand garnered the No. 1 Star of the Week honor. The No. 3 star went to Calgary's Brian Elliott.

