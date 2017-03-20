Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Penguins

Penguins' Rust eager to resume contact, rejoin lineup
Bill West | Monday, March 20, 2017, 7:30 p.m.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Penguins winger Bryan Rust works in front of Islanders goalie Jaroslav Halak on Oct. 27, 2016, at PPG Paints Arena.

Updated less than a minute ago

Bryan Rust raced down the ice at Monday's optional practice at PPG Paints Arena with the puck on his stick and a set of push-ups on his mind.

He and the team's other skaters already had gone to the ice for one set after they failed to sneak enough pucks past Marc-Andre Fleury and Matt Murray. To lose in the short competition supervised by assistant Rick Tocchet only would invite groans from the skaters and more gloating from the goalies.

Sidelined with an upper-body injury since early February, Rust relishes even little victories. So when he beat Fleury on a breakaway to tilt the competition in the skaters' favor and put push-up duty on the goalies, Rust hugged a few teammates at the half-wall and went through a multi-step celebratory handshake with another.

“I tried to mess around a little bit,” he said. “Kind of celly and kind of try to get under the goalies' skin a little bit. Crack some jokes. Have some fun. I'm obviously really excited to be back out there with more than one just guy and a skills coach.”

When Rust, injured Feb. 9 in a game at Colorado, will become more than a part-time participant at practices remains unknown. He rejoined practice for the first time Saturday but is yet to receive clearance for contact and far from shy about how that frustrates him.

“I've been antsy for a few weeks now,” he said. “Just kind of watching all of these games, it's a little bit of a bummer, and I'm kind of itching to get back in there. ... There's a game (on the schedule) I'm shooting for. Hopefully I'll be able to play by then.”

When healthy this season, Rust was a revelation. The scoring touch that existed in the 2016 playoffs, when he tallied six goals and three assists in 23 games, continued into the 2016-17 campaign as Rust tallied 12 goals and 13 assists in 50 games.

That productivity landed Rust on the right wings of Evgeni Malkin and Sidney Crosby. Whether those slots will belong to Rust when he returns is another key question.

“We obviously have a little bit of a log jam with some of the right-handed shots, but we can move guys around, and that's what we've done,” coach Mike Sullivan said.

If there's a silver lining for Rust as far as his potential role, it's that he blends some of the best qualities of the Penguins' other right wingers. His skating speed compares well to Phil Kessel. Much like Jake Guentzel and Conor Sheary, he embraces a complementary role when flanking stars. And as Monday's practice showed, Rust welcomes the chance to rile others up, a tendency most frequently linked to Patric Hornqvist.

“I think that's an aspect of his game that gives him a competitive edge,” Sullivan said of Rust's feistiness. “That element certainly helps us as we get closer here to the playoffs.

“His speed obviously jumps out at everyone because it's obvious. But he's got other aspects of his game that certainly help this team win and warrant his roster spot on this team. ... Regardless of where we use him, we know that he's going to make us a better team when he's in our lineup.”

Bill West is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at wwest@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BWest_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.