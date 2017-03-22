Sidney Crosby goal in Buffalo jumps into his personal Top 10

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Buffalo Sabres coach Dan Bylsma pursed his lips, raised his eyebrows and nodded his head in admiration late Tuesday night.

He was searching for the right words to describe the highlight-reel goal Sidney Crosby scored on his team a few hours earlier.

“Yeah, that's exactly what that play was,” Bylsma said, continuing to nod. “A great player making a great play.”

As reverent as Bylsma's tone was, he may have been underselling Crosby's efforts. The goal might have been one of the greatest plays a great player has ever made.

Picking up the puck in his own zone with less than 20 seconds left in the first period of a 3-1 Penguins win, Crosby split two pairs of defenders, used his body to shield off Zach Bogosian and, with one hand on his stick, flipped a shot over the left shoulder of goalie Robin Lehner.

Bogosian didn't think Crosby would be able to get all the way to the net.

“You're expecting him to kick that out,” the Sabres defenseman said.

Lehner didn't think Crosby would even try a backhand shot.

“I think most goalies in the league are going to read that he's going to pull that back to his forehand,” the Sabres goalie said.

They were both wrong.

“With Sid, you've got to expect anything,” Penguins goalie Matt Murray said. “The guy can do a lot of things with the puck.”

That's for sure.

With that in mind, the Tribune-Review asked a blue-ribbon panel of experts to identify the most amazing goals of Crosby's career. Included were former teammates Colby Armstrong and Paul Bissonnette, Penguins broadcasters Paul Steigerwald, Bob Errey and Phil Bourque and historian Bob Grove.

Here is the top 10.

10. Jan. 1, 2008: With snowflakes falling on a crowd of 71,217 in Buffalo, Crosby beats Ryan Miller in the final round of a shootout to give the Penguins a 2-1 win in the Winter Classic.

9. May 9, 2013: Crosby splits Islanders defensemen Thomas Hickey and Lubomir Visnovsky, who are hacking and whacking at him with their sticks, and scores in Game 5 of a first-round playoff series.

8. Dec. 7, 2006: Driving up the right wing with speed on the power play, Crosby splits four Rangers defenders, flies to the far post and deposits a shot past goalie Henrik Lundqvist.

7. Jan. 27, 2007: While being tripped by Arizona defenseman Fredrik Sjostrom in the right circle, Crosby scores on a twisting, falling backhand to the top shelf.

6. March 16, 2007: Crosby enters the offensive zone with four Montreal defenders suffocating him, hops to his left to avoid Sheldon Souray and beats goalie David Aebisher with a quick wrister.

5. Nov. 10, 2005: Playing the favorite team of his childhood for the first time, in the final round of a shootout, Crosby fakes a shot, goes to the backhand and sends Jose Theodore's water bottle flying high into the air.

4. March 21, 2017: Tuesday's goal against the Sabres is one of Crosby's top five.

3. Nov. 21, 2011: Making his return from an 11-month absence due to concussions, Crosby roared up the right wing, dragged water-skiing Islanders defenseman Andrew MacDonald to the net and rifled in a backhander on his third shift of the game.

“Crosby is like Tiger Woods for me,” Bissonnette said. “When he's playing well, I feel the game is growing that much more. Obviously Tiger's on the downswing now, but even when he's in a tournament, it's a different feeling.”

2. Nov. 16, 2005: In his first visit to Philadelphia, after a Derian Hatcher high-stick broke three of his teeth and gave him four stitches in his lip earlier in the game, Crosby wins it on a breakaway in overtime in a blood-stained jersey.

“I was in the stands watching,” Armstrong said. “Drove down from Wilkes-Barre. I was still (in the minors) at the time. He got his teeth chipped and lips cut and scores that winner. Then the celly. It was awesome.”

1. Jan. 8, 2007: On a two-on-one with Mark Recchi, with the clock ticking down at the end of a period, Crosby dives head-first to the ice, fully extended, to knock a pass past goalie Johan Holmqvist.

“Absolutely off the charts,” Steigerwald said in a memorable call.

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter at @BombulieTrib.