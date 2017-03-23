Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Penguins

Penguins stay between Capitals, Blue Jackets after shootout loss at Ottawa
Bill West | Thursday, March 23, 2017, 10:36 p.m.
The Penguins' Scott Wilson jumps out of the way of a shot as Senators goaltender Mike Condon prepares to make a save during the first period Thursday, March 23, 2017, in Ottawa, Ontario.
The Senators' Zack Smith grabs on to the Penguins' Sidney Crosby during the first period Thursday, March 23, 2017, in Ottawa, Ontario.
The Senators' Kyle Turris chases the Penguins' Sidney Crosby during the first period Thursday, March 23, 2017, in Ottawa, Ontario.
The Senators' Tommy Wingels is checked into the bench by the Penguins' Patric Hornqvist during the first period Thursday, March 23, 2017, in Ottawa, Ontario.
A shot by the Penguins' Nick Bonino beats Senators goalie Mike Condon as the Penguins' Chris Kunitz (14) and the Senators' Mark Borowiecki look on during the second period Thursday, March 23, 2017, in Ottawa, Ontario.
Pittsburgh Penguins' Tom Kuhnhackl (34) tries to get past Ottawa Senators' Chris Kelly (22) as the puck passes through Senators goaltender Mike Condon's (1) crease during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Ottawa, Ontario, Thursday, March 23, 2017. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP)

Updated 5 minutes ago

OTTAWA — Even with a roster of shifty, speedy skaters, the Penguins are hard-pressed to find wiggle room anywhere these days.

Little exists in the Eastern Conference standings.

An equally miniscule amount emerged in Thursday's 2-1 shootout loss against Ottawa at the Canadian Tire Centre.

Tight checking and tense from start to finish, the game included 51 hits and 32 blocked shots. Only when the shootout began skaters finally roamed freely with clear lanes to the net. Sidney Crosby and Nick Bonino failed to score in their attempts against Mike Condon, while Kyle Turris and Bobby Ryan beat Matt Murray.

Gaining ground in the Metropolitan Division and Eastern Conference standings became difficult for the Penguins even before time expired against the Senators, as Washington and Columbus went to overtime in their game at the Verizon Center. The Capitals improved to 104 standings points with a shootout win, while the Blue Jackets went to 101. The Penguins remained sandwiched in the middle with 102 points.

Condon, traded from the Penguins to Ottawa on Nov. 2, delivered his second strong performance against his former team, as he made 34 saves, including five with the Senators shorthanded. In his first start of the season against the Penguins on Jan. 12, Condon turned away 29 shots in a 4-1 home win for the Senators.

Of course, Murray, whose recovery from a preseason hand injury led to Condon's departure, did not inspire any seller's remorse with his latest performance. He finished with 29 saves.

Mike Hoffman ended Murray's shutout bid and tied the game with a power-play goal 9 minutes and 43 seconds into the third period. Matt Cullen watched in disgust from the penalty box, as his holding minor created the golden game-tying chance for the Senators.

Confrontation came from unlikely sources. Patric Hornqvist and Bobby Ryan earned the first two of the game's eight penalties when the former slashed the latter, who received the hack after holding his foe's stick. Defenseman Frank Corrado tried to drop the gloves with Tommy Wingels after the Senators forward took liberties with Cullen. Crosby and Marc Methot traded shoves and verbal jabs after the Penguins' star busted open the top of Methot's finger with a slash.

Methot did not return for the final two periods because of the finger injury.

Bloodshed worked out in the Penguins' favor midway through the second, as defenseman Dion Phaneuf went to the penalty box for four minutes after he caught Scott Wilson in the face with a high stick. Bonino carried the puck in from the left point and snapped a shot just under the crossbar to open the game's scoring and crack an Ottawa penalty kill that succeeded in its previous eight short-handed stints against the Penguins.

Wilson went to the dressing room to receive medical attention but returned with seven minutes remaining in the second period.

In a first period that included as many hits (18) as shots on goal, Murray countered all the grittiness with a pretty moment when he snatched Ryan Dzingel's shot from the slot with a windmill of his glove. Alex Burrow's shot attempt bounced off of Chad Ruhwedel and slid out into prime real estate, and Dzingel stepped up with snap shot.

Ottawa, which managed eight shots and just 15 attempts in the first 20 minutes, also came close to scoring late in the opening period when Mike Hoffman's shot off a rush rang the post to Murray's left.

Bill West is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at wwest@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BWest_Trib.

