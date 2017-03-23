Busted teeth, scoring race not breaking Penguins' Crosby's concentration

OTTAWA — For Sidney Crosby, there's no desire or even time to fret about a chance at 50 goals or false teeth. Not when so much about the Penguins' place in the Eastern Conference standings remains unsettled.

Crosby never broke character following Thursday's morning skate at the Canadian Tire Centre as members of the media quizzed him about the one-handed highlight goal he scored Tuesday in Buffalo, his pursuit of the 50-goal mark and the front teeth he lost when he took a high stick to the mouth against the Sabres. Little mattered more to him than his preparation for the night's game against Ottawa.

“Those teeth are ones I ended up losing when I got hit with the puck there a few years ago, so yeah, I just kind of did it again,” he said specifically about the state of his mouth.

About his goal, he added: “There wasn't really much thought. You just kind of react. … I haven't really been aware of the (fan) reaction.”

Plenty of people who watched Crosby's one-handed backhand flick that beat goalie Robin Lehner in Buffalo remained in awe days later, though.

Ottawa coach Guy Boucher, who supervised a teenaged Crosby for almost two years as an assistant with Rimouski in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, warned that there's still more tricks up the star center's sleeve.

“I've seen some sick stuff, like even stuff he hasn't done yet,” Boucher said. “Sometimes you rewind the tape and say, ‘How did that happen?' Of course (with Rimouski) we had him do the (lacrosse goal), get the puck on his stick behind the net and stuff. I've seen him twist a puck between his legs and around and flip it. He hasn't done that in a game yet. Pretty sure by the time his career ends, we'll see that.

“But there's no end to what that guy can do. And that one-handed thing, I've seen him do that in Junior too. So it's impressive. But am I surprised? Absolutely not. I just hope I'm not surprised tonight by anything. I think he's done enough now. He can wait for the next game.”

When asked for his thoughts on Crosby's goal, Penguins coach Mike Sullivan emphasized the same point he always harps: Work ethic is what separates the captain from so many others in the NHL.

“I think that helps us as a coaching staff as far as coaching the rest of our group,” Sullivan said, “because he sets the standard from a work ethic standpoint.”

Boucher went one step further in his praise of Crosby's character.

“(He's) not just a skilled person,” Boucher said. “For me, it's always about his work and his character. If you ask me if he's the most skilled guy I've ever coached, no, I've seen some other guys with purer skill. But the way his character, his work ethic, his will to win and be the best, it's just the best I've seen over the years.”

ARCHIBALD BACK UP

With Jake Guentzel sidelined because of a concussion he suffered Tuesday and Bryan Rust still not ready for game action, the Penguins recalled winger Josh Archibald from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

Thursday marked Archibald's third call-up since February 10. He has two goals in three game appearances this season. With the Baby Pens, Archibald has tallied 16 goals and 13 assists in 60 games.

“Happy to be back,” Archibald said. “Not the greatest of circumstances — you never want to see someone go down like that. … It's scary. I was more worried about (Guentzel) than anything. The call (to join the Penguins) was the last thing going through my mind.”

Rust participated in the Penguins' morning skate in Ottawa. Guentzel did not.

Buffalo's Rasmus Ristolainen, whose hit injured Guentzel, met with the NHL's Department of Player Safety for a hearing about the possibility of supplemental discipline. Ristolainen received a five-minute major and a game misconduct for his actions.

Bill West is a Tribune-Review staff writer.