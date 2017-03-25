Penguins defenseman Schultz sparks power-play unit

Not long after he began to get steady ice time with the Penguins' top power-play unit this season, Justin Schultz promised to simply “take what the game gives (him).”

He possibly took Kris Letang's spot on that unit and claimed it as his own in the process.

As the Penguins proceed through their final eight regular-season games and into the playoffs, the absence of Kris Letang on the blue line will continue to hamper the team at even strength. But the past several week and even previous months when Letang missed time have proven that the Penguins, when granted a man advantage, are just as offensively potent with Schultz at the point.

Six of the Penguins' 11 power-play goals during Letang's 15-game absence with an upper-body injury involved a point-earning contribution from Schultz. Since Feb. 25, he has logged 48-plus minutes of ice time with a man advantage, second-most among the Penguins behind Sidney Crosby.

“Obviously going out there with that first unit, you kind of want to get it in Sid or Geno or Phil's hands as much as you can,” Schultz said. “Those guys want the puck. But there's also times where you've got to shoot. It opens up stuff for those guys. It's all about taking what the game gives you.”

In 185-plus minutes of five-on-four action this season, Schultz has been on the ice for 26 Penguins goals, whereas Letang stood in play for 15 goals in 147 minutes of five-on-four, according to Corsica.Hockey.

Some of those goals happened with both on the ice, but the gap in goals compared to minutes remained stark. And shot rates and expected goal models suggest the Penguins received a bit more power-play puck luck with Schultz on the ice, but the numbers again pointed to the defensemen as near equals in terms of facilitating.

“I think they're a little different in how they quarterback up top there,” said coach Mike Sullivan, who rotated Letang and Schultz in the first unit before the No. 1 defenseman's latest injury. “They both log a fair amount of minutes. They're both very good.”

What distinguishes one from the other? Numbers suggest Schultz operates as more of a set-up specialist. Letang, by comparison, looks to shoot with more frequency. The man with perhaps the most valuable perspective on each defenseman's power-play tendencies declined to delve into details.

“Both of those guys do a good job reading the game,” Sergei Gonchar said. “It's a lot of pressure. People are coming at you with the intention to get a puck and score, so you have to be calm out there and not let that affect you and your decisions. Another thing is you're not the guy who's throwing the puck away ... you have to make sure it's on somebody's blade and not just going into the corner where the other team gets the puck.”

Ensuring that pressure from the opposition doesn't become odd-man rush opportunities is an aspect of the power play where Schultz continues to compare favorably to Letang. Despite Schultz's almost 40 more minutes of five-on-four ice time this season, Letang was on the ice for nine more shots on goal against (36 versus 27) and 12 more scoring chances against (22 versus 10), according to Corsica Hockey.

Evgeni Malkin's injury and consequent absence created a new dynamic for the defensemen involved with the Penguins' power play. Without Malkin, there's less of a shooting presence from above the faceoff circles.

“Our first unit is trying to deal with some of the adjustments that we're making out of necessity because of some of the people that are out of our lineup,” Sullivan said. “There's not a lot of practice time, so that makes it a little bit more of a challenge as far as trying to make those adjustments on the fly.”

Acquired at the trade deadline, Mark Streit seemingly has adjusted to the Penguins' power play seamlessly. All five of his assists came during power plays.

Might Streit create even more competition for the power-play quarterback job? He welcomes the opportunity but considers himself unlikely to top the chemistry already built up by Schultz and Letang.

“When you see the puck coming to you, I think you already should know what you're doing next,” Streit said. “It has a lot to do with experience and having a feel for the game. And I mentioned the chemistry; everyone has a job out there.”

Note: The Penguins on Saturday recalled defenseman David Warsofsky from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and sent Frank Corrado back to their American Hockey League affiliate. Corrado, acquired at the trade deadline, accumulated 15 minutes of ice time in two game appearances with the Penguins. Warsofsky rejoins the Penguins after appearing in six games earlier this season. He has tallied 44 points (15 goals, 29 assists) in 50 games with the Baby Pens.

Bill West is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at wwest@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BWest_Trib.