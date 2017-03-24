Penguins on short end of another shootout

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Cameron Gaunce and Mike Sullivan were pleased with the things the Penguins did to procure a point in the standings Friday night.

Chad Ruhwedel and Marc-Andre Fleury lamented the reasons a second point slipped away.

Such is life after a shootout loss, which is a result the Penguins have become quite accustomed to lately.

Gaunce and Matt Cullen teamed up for a third-period goal that forced overtime, but Anthony Beauvillier and John Tavares converted their attempts in the tiebreaker to give the New York Islanders a 4-3 shootout win over the Penguins at PPG Paints Arena.

The Penguins lost in a shootout for the second straight night and the third time in their last seven games.

“We're not perfect by any stretch out there, but we're competing hard,” Sullivan said. “We're battling right down to the wire. I thought we did that again tonight. The last two nights have been two really hard-fought points. We would have liked to get the second point, but it didn't turn out that way. We really like this group's compete level, and we're just going to stay with it.”

The shootout is barely tolerated in hockey circles, a necessary evil that placates fans and eliminates unpopular ties.

No one wants to see it decide something important like a Metropolitan Division title and home-ice advantage through the Eastern Conference playoffs, but at this rate, it just might.

With eight games to go in the regular season, the Penguins are one point behind first-place Washington and two points ahead of third-place Columbus in a top-heavy Metropolitan race. The Capitals and Blue Jackets were idle Friday.

“Always frustrating to lose in a shootout,” Fleury said. “We got a point out of this, but I don't know. I like to win in the shootout.”

Playing on back-to-back nights with travel in between, missing eight regulars due to injury, the Penguins did some things that might have led to a win.

Sidney Crosby scored for the seventh time in the last five games, burying a blocked Ruhwedel shot to make it 2-2 in the second period.

Gaunce had a goal and an assist. In the first period, he scored his first Penguins goal on a shot from the right point past a Carter Rowney screen. With 6 minutes, 10 seconds left in the third period, Cullen cleaned up a puck Gaunce carried to the net front to get the Penguins to overtime.

“I think you gotta look at it glass half-full there,” Gaunce said. “I think you look at the fact that we were able to battle back and get a point on a night when we could have had excuses.”

There were also glass-half-empty moments. Brock Nelson and Anders Lee got open in the slot for goals five minutes apart in the second period. Tavares stole a puck from Ruhwedel and set up Casey Cizikas for a potentially back-breaking goal with 4.5 seconds left in the second.

“That one's on me,” Ruhwedel said. “I just mishandled or mismanaged the puck. I'd like to have that one back, but the team fought back and tied it up, so that was good.”

Sullivan's coach's challenge record was a mixed bag, as well.

In the final seconds of the first period, he successfully challenged a Nelson goal on the grounds of goalie interference. On Lee's goal in the second period, he unsuccessfully argued the Islanders came into the offensive zone offside.

“We've got some guys out that are tough to replace. That's obvious,” Sullivan said. “But it's not an excuse. We have guys in the lineup that are capable of winning games.”

Josh Ho-Sang, the Islanders rookie who wears No. 66, had an assist in his first game in Pittsburgh. Ho-Sang, who has said he wears the number as an homage to Mario Lemieux, was booed mildly by a minority of the arena crowd when he touched the puck.

Penguins winger Scott Wilson missed the game with a nagging lower-body injury, Sullivan said.

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter at @BombulieTrib.