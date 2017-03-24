Senators owner Melnyk: Crosby is a "whiner," should be suspended for slashing Methot

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

On Friday morning, Ottawa Senators owner Eugene Melnyk called Sidney Crosby a “whiner” who should be suspended for a long time for a slash he delivered the night before.

A few hours later, Penguins coach Mike Sullivan firmly disagreed.

Melnyk made the comments in an Ottawa radio interview the morning after Senators defenseman Marc Methot suffered a gruesome injury to his left pinky finger when he was slashed on the hand by Crosby.

The arena video board showed the tip of the finger was badly mangled. Coach Guy Boucher said it was “shattered.”

“The guy is a just a whiner beyond belief,” Melnyk told TSN 1200 in Ottawa. “You do this kind of stuff, and I don't care who you are in the league, I don't care if you're the No. 1 player in the league, you should sit out a long time for this kind of crap.”

Sullivan felt differently.

“We see it just the opposite,” Sullivan said before the Penguins hosted the New York Islanders on Friday night. “When I watch what Sid goes through on a nightly basis, and what he plays through on a nightly basis, what teams try to do to defend against him and the tactics that they take, and he doesn't get deterred, doesn't say anything, just plays. He plays through the process.

“I watch it on a nightly basis. When I hear comments like that, my experience of being around Sid for the time that I've been here is just the opposite.”

The Methot injury came after Crosby was caught on tape delivering a low blow to Buffalo's Ryan O'Reilly with his stick Tuesday night. Crosby was penalized for neither play.

Later in the Buffalo game, Crosby suffered damage to his teeth when he was high-sticked by winger Evander Kane.

Crosby, who will not face supplemental discipline for the slash on Methot, described what happened from his perspective after Thursday night's game.

“I'm just trying to get his stick and I think I caught his finger, judging by his reaction and their reaction,” Crosby said. “I've gotten those before. They don't feel good.”

Sullivan saw it much the same way.

“I don't think it was intentional, if you're asking me that,” Sullivan said. “He's trying to slash on the stick. It happens numerous times in a game. It was unfortunate that he caught his hand, but that's how I saw it.”

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter at @BombulieTrib.