Penguins

Flyers deck Penguins; Sheary leaves with injury
Jonathan Bombulie | Sunday, March 26, 2017, 9:51 p.m.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Penguins' Matt Cullen celebrates his goal against the Flyers in the first period Sunday, March, 26, 2017 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Penguins' Cameron Guance fights with the Flyers' Brandon Manning in the first period Sunday, March, 26, 2017 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Penguins center Matt Cullen reach around the net to tap in the puck behind Flyers goaltender Steve Mason in the first period Sunday, March, 26, 2017 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Flyers's Sean Couturier trips up the Penguins' Carter Rowney in the first period Sunday, March, 26, 2017 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Flyers' Valtteri Filppula celebrates his goal against the Penguins in the second period Sunday, March, 26, 2017 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Flyers' Valtteri Filppula beats Penguins goaltender Matt Murray in the second period Sunday, March, 26, 2017 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Penguins' Brian Dumoulin takes down the Flyers' Brayden Schenn in the second period Sunday, March, 26, 2017, at PPG Paints Arena.

Updated 16 minutes ago

With two weeks left in the regular season, the Penguins' odds of claiming a Metropolitan Division championship are getting longer.

So is their list of injured players.

Conor Sheary left the game in the first period with a lower-body injury, Valtteri Filppula scored the go-ahead goal in the middle of the second and the Flyers handed the Penguins a 6-2 loss Sunday night.

With seven games left, the Penguins are tied with Columbus for second place in the Metropolitan standings, three points behind Washington. The Capitals and Blue Jackets both have a game in hand.

The Penguins have lost three in a row, though the first two of those losses came via shootout.

“It's something we've been faced with here for a while,” captain Sidney Crosby said. “That's the way it's going. We've got to find ways to win games. We can't control who's in and out, but we've got to be able to make sure our effort's there. We didn't give ourselves much of a chance tonight.”

On one hand, it's impossible to say the accumulation of injuries hasn't left the Penguins in a tough spot.

Coach Mike Sullivan said Sheary is day-to-day and that his injury did not occur on a blocked shot but on a play in the offensive zone.

For as long as he's out, a case could be made the Penguins are without four of their eight most dangerous offensive players. In addition to Sheary, Evgeni Malkin (shoulder), Kris Letang (upper body) and Jake Guentzel (concussion) are sidelined.

“Is it catching up to us?” goalie Matt Murray said. “I don't know, but we can't let it, either way.”

On the other hand, the Penguins consistently can win with the lineup available to them. Letang has been out since Feb. 21, and Malkin has missed six straight games, yet the Penguins aren't too far removed from an 8-1-1 stretch that extended well into March.

“Over the last couple seasons, this group has dealt with a lot of adversity in a lot of different forms,” center Matt Cullen said. “I think this is something that, up until this point, we've handled really well. I just think tonight was a really poor effort. I think a lot of it falls on us as leaders. I don't know if we did a good enough job of demanding enough of ourselves.”

For now, all the Penguins can do is grit their teeth, try to make an improbable run at a division title and hope the injured list shrinks once the playoffs start.

“We're hopeful that we're going to get some guys back here fairly soon, and that's certainly going to make us more competitive,” Sullivan said. “In the meantime, as I've said all along, we believe we've got capable guys that can help us win, and they've done that over the course of the last month. We're going to have to find a way to get back in the win column.”

The Penguins got off to a strong start Sunday. When Cullen scored a power-play goal less than five minutes in, they had a 7-0 edge in shots and 12-0 advantage in shot attempts.

After that, though, it was almost all Flyers.

In the final minute of the first period, Michael Del Zotto chipped a pass off the boards in the neutral zone to spring Jordan Weal past Oskar Sundqvist and up the left wing for a goal that tied the score 1-1.

In the middle of the second period, Filppula scored out of a net-front scramble to give the Flyers the lead for good.

“I didn't think we had enough fight,” Cullen said. “We kind of allowed them to dictate the play. Once we got on our heels, we weren't able to generate anything.”

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter at @BombulieTrib.

