Penguins' Crosby responds to criticism of his stickwork

Finding himself at the center of controversy over his stickwork in recent games, Sidney Crosby gave his side of the story Sunday morning.

On Thursday in Ottawa, Senators defenseman Marc Methot suffered a significant injury to his left pinky finger after a slash from Crosby. The next morning, Senators owner Eugene Melnyk said Crosby was a whiner who should be suspended for a long time.

Crosby's response to Melynk's comments was brief.

“I'm just going to leave it, guys,” Crosby said. “He likes to hear himself talk, so let's leave it. It was four days ago.”

Crosby discussed the play in greater detail, noting that slashes to the hand occur regularly in the NHL.

“I think it's always there. With cameras and things, I just think you see every single one now,” Crosby said. “The game's covered so much from so many angles. You used to be able to be discrete if you're trying to go after a guy's hands. I think it's been something, especially this year, that's been kind of a hot topic anyway with guys breaking fingers and stuff like that. Those plays have happened for a long time.

“I think with some of the injuries, with the way Methot's finger looked, it's something that's going to be talked about. It's a pretty common play. I'd love to see them crack down on it. It's something that happens a lot. You don't like to see guys get hurt. He's an example where if you get it in the wrong spot, it can hurt. Hopefully he's back out there soon.”

Crosby also discussed a low blow he delivered to Buffalo Sabres forward Ryan O'Reilly two days before the Methot injury.

Video replay appears to show O'Reilly minding his own business in front of the net when Crosby skates up to him and cracks him between the legs with his stick.

Crosby said there was more going on than the video showed.

“It looks terrible,” Crosby conceded, drawing laughs from reporters. “It's funny for you guys, but for him, not so much. I know him. I've played with him on different teams. There's no history there. I wasn't trying to do anything. I took my eye off him for a second to look at my point guy. I tried to put my stick near him and got him in a terrible spot.

“I told him that. He probably doesn't believe me. If there was some replay from the front, maybe you'd see where my eyes were, but I think it's just one of those plays that's unfortunate. It doesn't help that that happened (two days) before the Ottawa incident.”

O'Reilly, for the record, seemed to accept Crosby's explanation when he met with reporters in Buffalo on Saturday.

“You know, it happens,” O'Reilly said. “I didn't expect it and he apologized after the play and it was understood. It just threw me off. I wasn't expecting anything and then something happens, but he's a good guy and he is just playing hard and he takes a beating every night too, so it happens.”

Crosby wasn't penalized, fined or suspended for either incident.

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter at @BombulieTrib.