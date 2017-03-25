Three periods: March is Bonino time once again

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

First

Go-Go Bonino

Like clockwork — or Daylight Savings Time — Nick Bonino is back on the scoresheet at an above-average rate in March.

“I think when you see a puck go in so often, you almost think your shot is harder or better than it is,” Bonino said.

Something about the month brings the best out of the center. Such speculation often proves unfounded or exaggerated, but with Bonino, there's truth to the theory.

His career includes 47 points (22 goals, 25 assists) and 160 shots in 78 March game appearances. On a per-game basis, the rates of points (.603), goals (.282) and shots (2.05) exceed what he does in any other regular-season month. His next closest rates are in January, when he averages .457 points, .169 goals and 1.78 shots. February, meanwhile, represents one of his least productive months (.346, .163, 1.45).

Second

Shooting Blanks

The Penguins and Washington Capitals have been two of the top teams in the NHL all season. They're locked in an epic battle for the Metropolitan Division championship.

And they both stink in shootouts.

The Penguins are 3-5 when games go to the tiebreaker this season. The Capitals are 2-5.

Of the 53 NHL goaltenders to participate in a shootout this season, Matt Murray (4 of 7) and Marc-Andre Fleury (8 of 15) rank 42nd and 43rd in save percentage. One of the handful of goalies they've been better than is defending Vezina Trophy winner Braden Holtby (11 of 22), who is ranked 45th.

The shooters for both teams are no prize either.

Washington's T.J. Oshie is among the best in the world, hitting on 4 of 6 attempts, but after that, it's a collection of world-class players with shockingly mediocre stats. Alex Ovechkin is 0 for 3, Sidney Crosby is 2 for 7 and Nicklas Backstrom and Evgeni Malkin are both 1 for 5.

Third

Next in line

If there's a type of prospect the Penguins have excelled at developing in recent seasons, it's college wingers who can be disruptive on the forecheck. From Conor Sheary, Jake Guentzel and Bryan Rust on the high end to Josh Archibald on the low end, it's been an organizational specialty.

The next in line could be 2013 seventh-round pick Troy Josephs, who is three games into his first taste of the AHL with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton this spring.

Josephs, a 6-foot, 184-pound left wing, always has impressed with his speed and explosiveness in development camps, but then he'd go back to Clarkson University and put up unremarkable numbers.

That changed this year, thrusting Josephs into the prospect spotlight. He was one of 27 players in the country to hit the 20-goal mark.

“It's hard to go to the NHL and be a top-six guy,” Josephs said. “I see myself as a third- or fourth-line guy when I make the transition, but I want to be the best I can be at that position.”

OVERTIME

D-Zone Duty

When the Penguins get stuck with a defensive-zone faceoff in five-on-five play, they're turning to Ian Cole and Chad Ruhwedel as the blueline solution these days.

Since the start of Kris Letang's latest absence, Ruhwedel has been in the defensive zone for 77 of the 196 faceoffs that took place with him on the ice, according to Corsica.Hockey. That's 39.29 percent, which sits above his career average entering this season (30.5) and his highest in any single season (31.53 in 2013-14 with Buffalo).

Cole has been in the defensive zone for 91 of the 238 faceoffs, or 38.24 percent, that happened with him on the ice. That's above his career average (30.9 percent) and his highest single-season mark (32.9 percent in 2014-15 with the Penguins and St. Louis).

Only seven NHL defenseman who have at least 30 game appearances this season average 39 percent or higher for defensive-zone starts.