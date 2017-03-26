Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Penguins

Penguins notebook: Wilson returns, team still sports lengthy injured list
Jonathan Bombulie | Sunday, March 26, 2017, 7:24 p.m.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Sabres' Justin Falk tries to hold back the Penguins' Scott Wilson in the first period Sunday, March 5, 2017 at PPG Paints Arena.

Scott Wilson's return after missing Friday's game with a lower-body injury put a small dent in the Penguins' injured list.

They still were missing at least seven lineup regulars for Sunday night's game with the Flyers.

Five injured players — Jake Guentzel (concussion), Kris Letang (upper body), Ron Hainsey (upper body), Olli Maatta (hand) and Trevor Daley (knee) — skated before the team practiced Sunday morning.

Guentzel's presence was a significant step after taking a hit to the head Tuesday in Buffalo.

Daley, who is recovering from knee surgery, skated for a limited time as prescribed by medical personnel, Sullivan said.

“They're all making progress. Some of them off the ice, some of them on the ice, but they're all making progress,” Sullivan said. “We're hopeful that we're going to get a few of them back here pretty soon.”

Off the ice

Two injured players — Evgeni Malkin (shoulder) and Carl Hagelin (lower body) — did not skate Sunday.

Sullivan said the day off the ice was a scheduled part of the rehab process for Malkin, who has missed six straight games.

“They've got a good handle on it,' Sullivan said. “There's a game plan there.”

Blue line shuffle

The Penguins continued to shuffle their defensive depth chart Sunday, with Cameron Gaunce and recent AHL call-up David Warsofsky playing against the Flyers while Chad Ruhwedel was scratched.

With a goal, an assist and very positive possession numbers Friday night against the Islanders, Gaunce helped tighten his grip on a lineup spot, at least temporarily.

“When he keeps the game simple and he plays within himself, I think he can help us,” Sullivan said. “He's strong underneath the hash marks. He's a heavy body. When he's in front of our net, he can push and shove and get under people's sticks and make us harder to play against in front of our nets and down in the corners.”

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter at @BombulieTrib.

