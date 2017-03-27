Penguins' Fleury nominated for Masterton Trophy

It's one of the most famous stories of Marc-Andre Fleury's career.

When he was a teenager playing for Cape Breton in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, he was pulled from a game after giving up a few goals.

While he sat on the bench, instead of charting statistics like back-up goaltenders were supposed to do at the time, he wrote a message to his coach.

“I am not a statistician. I am a goaltender,” it read.

More than 15 years later, Fleury has found himself back in that position more often than he would like this season. Now 32, he has ceded the lion's share of the playing time in the Penguins net to 22-year-old Matt Murray.

These days, though, Fleury isn't scrawling defiant messages to coach Mike Sullivan. Instead, he has been universally praised by teammates, coaches and management for his unfailing professionalism in the face of difficult circumstances.

For that reason, among others, Fleury has been chosen as a nominee for the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy by the Pittsburgh chapter of the Professional Hockey Writers Association. The award is given annually to the player who best exemplifies the qualities of sportsmanship, perseverance and dedication to hockey.

“Back then, my coach kind of gave it to me a little bit, but later on, we crossed paths again and he was kind of proud a bit. He was. He thought it took some guts,” Fleury recalled. “My point was just that I love to play and I love to battle on the ice. I like the challenge out there. Maybe that wasn't the best way to go about it, but a lot of time has gone by since then.”

Playing his first game for the Penguins on opening night in 2003, Fleury is the longest-tenured athlete in Pittsburgh professional sports. With 375 wins, 44 shutouts and two Stanley Cup rings, his name will forever occupy a prominent spot in the team's record books.

It was inevitable that Fleury would one day give up his spot on the depth chart to a younger player. That happens to every goalie eventually. A series of events out of his control, however, sped up the timeline.

After suffering his second concussion of the season during a March 31 game against Nashville last year, he watched from the sidelines as Murray took over the starting job for good, winning a championship in the process.

By handling the situation gracefully, Fleury cemented his status in the Penguins locker room as a “good teammate,” which is one of the highest compliments one hockey player can give to another.

“He's a guy that goes out and competes for the team every single day,” longtime teammate Chris Kunitz said. “It doesn't matter if it's a game or practice. He's one of the most competitive guys out there that wants to challenge every single shot, wants to play the second, third, fourth shot. He's always trying to keep things light and fun in the locker room, but also, the competitive aspect that he looks at the game with, he tries to get better every single day.”

Even Murray has referred to Fleury as a good teammate, despite the fact that they're competing for the same limited number of starts. Fleury has gone out of his way to act like a mentor rather than an adversary.

“We see each other every day,” Fleury said. “I don't want to be coming in and being angry every day and arguing. I don't think that makes sense. I'll do it again to help the guys be successful and win. That's all that matters at the end.”

The end of Fleury's tenure with the Penguins is probably near. With an expansion draft looming in June, it's highly likely that he will be playing his games in another jersey in the fall.

That aspect of hockey – trade negotiations and contract wrangling and the like – isn't something Fleury likes to talk about publicly in any great detail.

In that sense, he's still a lot like that teenage goalie with a rebellious streak who didn't want to sit the bench. All these years later, Fleury still just wants to play the game.

“I love practice. I love playing the games. I love being out there and playing hockey,” Fleury said. “When I was young, I always wondered if the older guys still had fun on the ice. Now I'm 32 and I still have lots of fun.”

