Penguins now owners of NHL's longest streak of playoff appearances

Bryan Rust was born 24 years and 10 months ago in Pontiac, Mich

Every spring of his life, his hometown NHL team, the Detroit Red Wings, qualified for the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Until this year.

On Tuesday night, with a 4-1 loss to Carolina, the Red Wings were eliminated from playoff contention for the first time since 1990, two years before Rust's birth.

Their run of 25 consecutive playoff appearances was the longest active streak in the four major professional sports in North America and the third-longest in NHL history, trailing only the Bruins from 1967-96 and the Blackhawks from 1969-97.

“As far as I can remember, they've always been to the playoffs and always been a top-tier team,” Rust said. “It's obviously kind of a little bit of an end of an era, but they've got a lot of good young guys. They're going to start climbing back here in the years to come.”

With the Red Wings out of the picture, the two teams with the longest active postseason streaks in the NHL met Wednesday night at PPG Paints Arena.

The Penguins have made the playoffs for 11 straight seasons. The Blackhawks have qualified nine years in a row.

The demise of Detroit's streak is a reminder that even storied franchises can run into a rough patch that produces a non-playoff season or two. In other words, an invitation to the tournament should never be taken for granted.

“Just being in the league for a year and half now, it's hard,” Rust said. “It's hard to come in here day in and day out and win games. It doesn't matter who you're playing against. It's always going to be a tough night. To be able to make the playoffs that many years in a row is special.”

Defenseman Brian Dumoulin took it one step further. Not only should a playoff berth be celebrated because of its difficulty, it should also be appreciated because it provides a team at a legitimate shot at a title.

Since the NHL went to its current playoff format, no Stanley Cup champion has won its division in the regular season. The 2016 Penguins finished second and the 2015 Blackhawks and 2014 Kings were third.

“You look at the seeds that have won it and the teams that have had success in the playoffs, and it's scattered all throughout,” Dumoulin said. “It's not just always the top two teams that make it to the Stanley Cup Final. It's important for teams to get in.”

For the Penguins, the current run of 11 consecutive postseason berths matches a franchise record. They also made it from 1991-2001.

That streak ended due to the ill-fated hiring of coach Ivan Hlinka, the financially motivated dumping of Jaromir Jagr to the Washington Capitals and a key injury to Mario Lemieux.

The Penguins' current run almost ended two years ago when, under coach Mike Johnston, they had a rash of injuries on the blue line, went 3-9-2 down the stretch and had to win on the season's last day to get in.

For Dumoulin, that season is a reminder that it doesn't take much to derail a playoff streak.

It also is a lesson to him about how important it is to keep the streak going. The Penguins were bounced by the Rangers in five games in a first-round series that year, but Dumoulin said the postseason experience he gained proved invaluable to him.

“I was thankful for being able to play in that series,” Dumoulin said. “It was only five games, but I think it helped me to be in that situation. I'd only played 14 games before that. Just to show I could play in a playoff series really helped my confidence.”

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter at @BombulieTrib.