Penguins

Blackhawks send reeling Penguins to 4th straight loss
Jonathan Bombulie | Wednesday, March 29, 2017, 10:48 p.m.

Updated 13 minutes ago

As he headed to the locker room at the end of the first period, goalie Marc-Andre Fleury let out some steam by slamming his stick into the boards.

That wasn't shocking. Fleury had already fished four pucks out of his net. Some anger was inevitable.

What was surprising was that a line of 18 frustrated teammates wasn't forming behind him.

Holding it together fairly effectively in the face of an avalanche of injuries the last few weeks, it all came crashing down on the Penguins on Wednesday night. Patrick Kane had a pair of assists as the Chicago Blackhawks blitzed the Penguins with a four-goal first period and cruised to a 5-1 victory.

Fleury, who was 3-0-2 in his previous five starts and hadn't lost in regulation at home since Nov. 21, was powerless to stop the onslaught. The Penguins have lost four in a row for the first time since Mike Sullivan's first four games behind the bench last season.

“We've got to be better. That's the bottom line,” captain Sidney Crosby said. “We can look at all the other games. It's good that we've stayed in it. But we're capable of more.”

Thanks to the losing streak, third place in the Metropolitan Division is starting to look more and more like the most likely landing spot for the Penguins. The first-place Capitals look to be pulling away from the pack, and while the Penguins trail second-place Columbus by just two points, the Blue Jackets hold the first tie-breaker for regulation or overtime wins and have a game in hand.

Regardless of where they're seeded, though, the Penguins obviously are going to need to play better than they have in the past four games to have any chance at playoff success.

“It's just a matter of getting back to playing the game the right way and getting some confidence back and some swagger,” defenseman Justin Schultz said. “We should be fine. It's a new day tomorrow.”

The Penguins have 10 new days ahead of them before the end of the regular season.

They should get some of their seven injured regulars back in the lineup during that span. For instance, Sullivan said after the game that he is confident Kris Letang, out since Feb. 21 with an upper-body injury, will be ready to go by the start of the playoffs.

Still, the clock is ticking, louder and louder, as the Penguins are running out of time to get in playoff form.

“We understand that some of the guys we have out of our lineup are difficult to replace,” Sullivan said. “They're good players. We understand that. But we also believe we have what it takes to win. That's where our focus needs to be.”

That's the big picture.

Taking a more narrow focus, the Penguins picked the wrong night, against the wrong opponent, to struggle with puck management and defensive-zone coverage.

The high-octane Blackhawks, looking to rebound from a two-loss Florida swing, made the Penguins pay for their mistakes without pity.

Two of their four first-period goals were aided by pretty passes from Kane. One came after Jonathan Toews and Nick Schmaltz won a puck battle behind to set up Richard Panik alone in the slot. The last came from Marian Hossa on a three-on-one after a failed pinch by Schultz.

“They have a lot of skill,” Fleury said. “I wish I would've made four more stops to keep us in the game.”

Sullivan said he considered pulling Fleury after the first period but decided to send a different message instead.

It's a message that could easily apply to the four-game skid the Penguins are in, as well.

“I wanted us to compete as a team and respond as a team,” Sullivan said.

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter at @BombulieTrib.

