Penguins

Penguins notebook: Kessel gets shy about shooting again
Bill West | Wednesday, March 29, 2017, 5:54 p.m.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Penguins celebrate Phil Kessel's game tying goal against the Jets in the third period Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017 at PPG Paints Arena.

Updated 3 minutes ago

Many of the ways in which Phil Kessel's shyness materializes sit well with the Penguins, but the coaching staff continues to push for more from the star when it comes to the winger's shooting habits.

Kessel's desire to thread tricky passes to teammates or carry the puck when a shot best serves the Penguins came up again as coach Mike Sullivan addressed his player's recent scoring shortage. Excluding Wednesday's home game against Chicago, Kessel had one goal in his last 19 games.

“I think he's had opportunities to shoot the puck that he's passed up on,” Sullivan said. “And he's such a dangerous shooter. I'm not sure there's an area of the rink that's a bad shot for him.”

During power plays and even-strength action, Kessel's productivity peaked during the approximate middle third of the season. His rates of goals, points, shots and attempts from Dec. 1 to Jan. 31 surpassed what he did from Oct. 1 to Nov. 30 and from Feb. 1 to the present, according to www.Corsica.Hockey.

His most noticeable dropoff in personal contributions has come outside of five-on-five action.

In 118 minutes of power-play, four-on-four or three-on-three ice time since Feb. 1, Kessel tallied three goals, seven points, 18 shots and 36 attempts, according to Corsica Hockey.

By comparison, from the season opener to Nov. 30, he accumulated the same amount of goals, two more points, three more shots and 11 more attempts in 16 fewer minutes of non-five-on-five ice time.

And from Dec. 1 to Jan. 31, he had three goals, 14 points, 23 shots and 46 attempts in 115 minutes of non-five-on-five ice time.

Injury updates

Forward Jake Guentzel (concussion) and defenseman Ron Hainsey (upper body) participated in the Penguins' pregame skate with little to no contact limitations Wednesday, but both remained too dinged up to even qualify as “game-time decisions.”

Hainsey stopped short of describing himself as good but said he's “getting better.”

Guentzel stood by his “day-to-day” status.

Playoff tickets

Tickets for the Penguins' first two playoff home games will go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday. Approximately 2,000 will be available.

Fans can order tickets online at ticketmaster.com or by calling Ticketmaster at 1-800-745-3000. Tickets also will be available at the DICK'S Sporting Goods Box Office at PPG Paints Arena.

Penguin parallels

As a player development coach with Chicago, Sullivan received a ring but not a spot on the Stanley Cup for his part in the Blackhawks' 2015 championship run.

How the Penguins emerged to follow Chicago as the Cup champs, and how to explain both organizations again contending for the chalice this spring, is clear to Sullivan.

“I think the biggest thing that jumped out to me through my experience with the Hawks was their clarity of their vision as far as their team identity or their organizational identity and what they are, how they want to play,” he said. “I think they go out, and they get players that serve that identity. I think that's important.

“Pittsburgh has a similar philosophy in the sense that they know what they are. Our hockey ops department acquires players that can play to the identity of the Pittsburgh Penguins.”

Bill West is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at wwest@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BWest_Trib.

