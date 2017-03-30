Injuries leave Penguins implementing simplified style

At the start of Penguins training camp last fall, the words “fast” and “fearless” adorned team apparel, signs on dressing room walls and almost anything else the coaching and equipment staff thought could echo their organization's identity.

Six-plus months and 76 regular-season games later, the Penguins still consider those terms part of their core ethos, but they find themselves weighing the merits of “smart and steady” as a temporary slogan.

After four straight losses, including two lopsided results, coach Mike Sullivan called for more “simplicity” from the Penguins. He considered simplification the best way to proceed with a lineup that potentially will lack Evgeni Malkin, Kris Letang, Carl Hagelin, Olli Maatta and Trevor Daley for part or even all of the regular season's final six games, including Friday's road game against the New York Rangers.

“I don't think we can worry about who is back when,” Sidney Crosby said after Thursday's practice. “I think we just make sure we play the right way so that when guys do come back in the lineup, it's an easier transition.”

When so much of the Penguins' success hinges on the splendor of its multiple stars, is there a way to stay true to the team's identity while striving for simple? That depends on the definition. Players insist there's still a place for ambitious passing on offense and up-ice pressure on defense.

“Simplifying the game doesn't necessarily mean dumbing down the game,” said defenseman Ian Cole, who has taken on many of the minutes and matchups previously assigned to Letang, Maatta and Daley. “Given the situations, you might have to live to fight another day. … I think there are still times when we can play ‘Penguins hockey' and make plays, make stuff happen out there. I don't think it needs to be an every-shift thing or an every-time-you-touch-the-puck thing or maybe not even as often as when more guys are in the lineup.”

For Conor Sheary, when to try something bold matters as much as the means themselves. Chicago scored twice in the final minutes of the first period and also had two tallies less than four minutes into a period. Philadelphia scored the first of its six goals in a 6-2 win last Sunday in the final minute of the opening period and buried the eventual winner 71 seconds into the third frame.

“I think guys need to stick to their game and do what your instincts tell you and play how you want to play, but there's times in a game — first five or last five minutes of a period — where sometimes you need to be smart with the puck and make sure a team doesn't pick up momentum,” Sheary said. “There's just a time and a place for (aggressive plays). I think if you're alone in a one-on-three as a forward, I don't think you want to try and go through the entire team.”

Sheary's example mirrored those offered by other teammates in the sense that all represented bad decisions regardless of the Penguins' available personnel. Those skaters who remain healthy, including Crosby, recognize their limitations, but few expound on how a style designed to amplify its stars' talents should function when most of those standouts are stuck in the press box.

Chad Ruhwedel, who has moved into a top-four defensive role after starting the season outside of the depth chart's top eight, came the closest to spelling out the Penguins' shortcomings and how they relate to Sullivan's push for simplicity.

“We try to keep it simple all the time,” Ruhwedel said. “There are certain guys who can make certain types of plays easier and more consistently, so they tend to have more freedom to do so. But for the most part, especially this late in the year, we're just trying to keep it simple and grind teams down.”

