Penguins notebook: Timetable for return of injured stars tricky

Glimpses of Evgeni Malkin, Kris Letang and other injured Penguins roaming hallways without assistance before or after practices invited speculation about the state of the ailing team members, but little in the way of certainty or clarity exists when it comes to potential return dates.

Coach Mike Sullivan on Wednesday confirmed his confidence in Letang returning to the lineup by the start of the playoffs. A day later, after another practice that lacked Letang and Malkin as well as Olli Maatta and Trevor Daley, Sullivan added nuance to his outlook. Just six games remain on the regular-season schedule.

“At this point, it's (about) medical clearance, but with the thought in mind that we're taking a cautious approach,” Sullivan said specifically of Malkin and Letang. “I think we're hopeful that these guys are making progress and are going to be ready at the most important time of the year for us.”

Matt Cullen also missed Thursday's practice, as he continued to deal with an illness, Sullivan said.

Of the Penguins sidelined with long-term injuries, only Carl Hagelin (lower body) failed to participate in an on-ice workout Thursday morning.

Letang (upper body) missed the Penguins' last 17 games. Malkin's absence spans seven games because of an upper-body injury. The counts for Daley (knee) and Maatta (hand) are at 17 and 20, respectively.

Positive developments

Defenseman Ron Hainsey and forward Jake Guentzel's recoveries from injuries reached the point where the Penguins sent forwards Josh Archibald and Oskar Sundqvist and defenseman David Warsofsky to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

Hainsey, out seven games with an upper-body injury, and Guentzel, who missed four with a concussion, took part in all of the drills at Thursday's practice. Both are probable for Friday's game at the New York Rangers.

“They'll be game-time decisions, but everything looks promising,” Sullivan said. “They had strong practices today. They feel really good. So it looks very promising.”

Sundqvist appeared in nine Penguins games this season, including Wednesday's 5-1 loss to Chicago. Archibald and Warsofsky have five and seven appearances, respectively.

Swap meet

No Penguins line combination this season has accumulated more five-on-five ice time than the trio of Sidney Crosby, Conor Sheary and Bryan Rust, but the return of Guentzel might give Sullivan a reason to reconfigure the top line.

Crosby has centered 12 trios during five-on-five action this season, according to Corsica.Hockey. His most frequent winger combinations have been Sheary-Rust (220 minutes), Sheary-Hornqvist (163), Kunitz-Guentzel (100) and Sheary-Guentzel (100).

“We'd like to establish some continuity, but it's been difficult for obvious reasons,” Sullivan said. “We have some ideas. We also some history with the group when we were completely healthy.”

While he welcomes stability, Crosby sees nothing wrong with shuffling, particularly when injuries wreak havoc.

“You have to see what combinations are working,” Crosby said. “When you lose a few games, it's kind of typical for things to get shaken up a bit.”

Crisis averted

Penguins fans' fears of another injured defenseman rose when Justin Schultz limped to the bench without much help from his left foot and briefly went down the runway to the dressing room Wednesday after blocking a Brent Seabrook slapshot in the third period. The pain faded after about five minutes, and no additional troubles arose arose a day later.

“It was just a stinger,” Schultz said. “It happens sometimes. Luckily, I was wearing the shot blockers.

“Right away, you're like, ‘Please don't be anything bad.' But I got to the bench and kind of walked it off, and it was getting better and better, so it was a good sign. We have enough injuries. We don't need anyone else getting hurt.”

Accolade for Aston-Reese

Forward prospect Zach Aston-Reese, signed by the Penguins as a college free agent March 14, is one of three finalists for the Hobey Baker Award, which goes to the best player in NCAA men's hockey.

In four games with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, Aston-Reese has picked up = where he left off with Northeastern, as the winger tallied two goals and four assists. He finished his senior season at Northeastern with 31 goals and 32 assists in 38 games.

Bill West is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at wwest@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BWest_Trib.