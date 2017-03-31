Crosby helps Penguins snap 4-game winless skid

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

NEW YORK — As the Penguins wind down the regular season with a playoff berth secured, it's natural to look at their final few games through the lens of what will work for them and what won't once the postseason starts.

Giving up a goal in the final minute of a period not once but twice? That won't work.

Having a goalie who can bounce back from a gut-punch of a goal with critical saves when the game's on the line? That will.

Getting a goal from Sidney Crosby on a bad-angle shot off the goaltender's helmet? It's hard to imagine that ever happening again, but when Crosby's involved, it's best not to rule anything out.

Crosby had a goal and an assist, Matt Murray rebounded from a Rangers goal in the final seconds of regulation and the Penguins pulled out a 4-3 shootout victory to snap a four-game losing streak Friday night.

With the win, the third-place Penguins moved within a point of Columbus in the race for second place in the Metropolitan Division.

“Every game right now is big, not just for the points but to try to enter the playoffs on the right foot,” Murray said. “We took a big step toward that tonight.”

In the first minute of the second period, Crosby passed Jaromir Jagr for second place on the franchise's all-time assist list when he set up Jake Guentzel for a tap-in at the top of the crease at the end of a power play.

About 10 minutes later, Crosby added another goal to his highlight reel.

Holding the puck along the goal line in the left-wing corner, he banked a shot in off the side of goalie Henrik Lundqvist's head.

Crosby downplayed the shot as nothing special.

“There's just a little bit of room there,” he said. “Sometimes, if you get a piece of him, you get a chance and it goes in. Most times it doesn't.”

Lundqvist saw it differently.

“That's why he has 43 goals,” Lundqvist said. “He was shooting for my head. It hit my head, and I can't really stop it with my head. Obviously I need to get my head behind the post or something. He surprised me. Not a lot of guys think of shooting at your head from here, but he did, so give him credit.”

The two-goal lead didn't hold up largely because the Rangers scored in the final minute of each of the last two periods.

Nick Holden connected on a deflected power-play point shot to make it 2-1 with 26.2 seconds left in the second. Chris Kreider forced overtime when he scored out of a net-front scramble with 11.6 seconds left in the third.

The Penguins have given up a goal in the final minute of a period in each of their last four games.

“Those types of moments are opportunities to grab a hold of momentum if we play the game the right way,” Sullivan said. “A lot of it is situational play, just having the heightened awareness and making sure we get locked in in those circumstances.”

The last goal infuriated Murray. He felt like he could have grabbed the loose puck before Kreider got his stick on it and in general, he hates giving up goals with so little time left on the clock.

His first response was to stop a Michal Grabner shot on a three-on-one break in overtime.

“You're just trying to subconsciously notice little details and make the save,” Murray said. “Just battle, at the end of the day.”

His next response was to stop both shots he faced in the shootout, and when Phil Kessel and Crosby converted their attempts, the Penguins snapped a three-game losing streak in the tie-breaker.

“I just wanted to get that extra point,” Murray said.

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter at @BombulieTrib.