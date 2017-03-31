Crosby helps Penguins snap 4-game winless skid

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

NEW YORK — When Sidney Crosby made a pinpoint pass to the front of the net at the end of a power play early in the second period Friday night, Jake Guentzel was in the right place at the right time to tap it in.

When Crosby was stalking the net later in the period and needed a defenseman at the point to push a puck down low, Ron Hainsey delivered.

Getting Guentzel back after he missed four games with a concussion and Hainsey back after he was out seven games with an upper-body injury didn't magically turn the Penguins into a perfect team, but it obviously helped.

Crosby had a goal and an assist, and the Penguins snapped a four-game losing streak with a 4-3 shootout victory over the New York Rangers.

The Penguins surrendered a one-goal lead late. With goalie Henrik Lundqvist pulled, defenseman Nick Holden fired a puck on net from the blue line. Chris Kreider battled to get a stick on the rebound and muscled it past goalie Matt Murray with 11.6 seconds to go.

The Penguins snapped a three-shootout losing streak when Phil Kessel and Crosby converted their attempts and Murray stopped both shots he faced.

For the past two springs, a matchup between the Penguins and Rangers this late in the season would have qualified as a playoff preview.

On Friday night, it was a different feel.

Coming into the game, the fourth-place Rangers trailed the third-place Penguins by six points in the Metropolitan Division standings, which would be a difficult hill to climb with 10 days left in the regular season.

Regardless, the game wasn't exactly meaningless. Both teams have rough edged to polish up before the postseason starts.

Coming in, the Rangers had lost four of their last five. Goalie Henrik Lundqvist had played only two games since March 7 because of a hip injury and gave up five goals in each of them.

The Penguins, meanwhile, had dropped four in a row and are trying to navigate a sea of injuries in order to put together a lineup that approaches optimal come playoff time.

In the early part of the game, both teams saw some signs that might qualify as good omens.

For the Penguins, the top line was again driving play. The Penguins held a 14-1 shots advantage in the second half of the first period. Guentzel, Sidney Crosby and Conor Sheary provided five of them.

The Rangers, meanwhile, watched Lundqvist make several remarkable stops. Most notably, after the Penguins' top line engineered a mad scramble in front of the cage, Lundqvist made a blocker save on a Sheary shot while sitting flat on his backside.

It took a couple of extraordinary second-period plays for the Penguins to crack Lundqvist.

In the first minute, as a power play was expiring, Phil Kessel made a crisp, cross-ice pass to Crosby in the right faceoff circle. Crosby one-touched a pass to Guentzel in front for a tap-in.

In the middle of the period, after Hainsey sent a puck deep into the offensive zone, Crosby took a bad-angle shot from the left-wing corner and banked it in off the side of Lundqvist's helmet.

The Penguins enjoyed the first three power-play chances of the game. When the Rangers finally got their turn late in the second, they converted. Nick Holden took a shot from the left point that deflected off a defender and past Matt Murray. It brought the Rangers within a goal heading into the third.

Bryan Rust gave the Penguins a two-goal lead less than seven minutes into the third period, scoring for the second straight game after Ian Cole found him alone in the slot. Rick Nash answered two minutes later to pull the Rangers back within one.

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter at @BombulieTrib.