Penguins notebook: Hainsey, Guentzel return vs. Rangers

NEW YORK — When the Penguins picked up Ron Hainsey less than a week before the trade deadline, the prevailing sentiment was it was a nice addition to the team's defensive depth.

The numbers indicate his arrival had a bigger impact than that.

In the 10 games he played with the Penguins before suffering an upper-body injury March 15, Hainsey averaged 20 minutes, 44 seconds of ice time, more than anyone on the team this season other than Kris Letang. He played an average of 3:32 per game shorthanded, tops on the roster.

Those aren't the ice-time numbers of a depth defenseman.

“Like anywhere else, if you're playing halfway decent, you'll probably continue to play. If you're not, your ice time will probably be less,” Hainsey said Friday. “Go out there and earn it every day.”

With Hainsey in the lineup, the Penguins gave up an average of 2.56 goals per game. When he was injured, that average jumped to 2.86. With him, the Penguins were a positive possession team. Without him, they were not.

With that in mind, coach Mike Sullivan was pleased to see Hainsey's name back on the lineup card when the Penguins played the Rangers on Friday night.

“He's a good, solid, two-way defensemen, and those guys are hard to find,” Sullivan said. “He's a guy that's a mobile guy that can really skate. He helps us get out of our end zone. He defends well. He's a good penalty killer.

“He's everything that we expected him to be when we traded for him. When you lose him for a period of time, he's a hard guy to replace.”

Fun size

Winger Jake Guentzel, who missed the previous four games with a concussion, was back in the Penguins lineup Friday night. His return could prove impactful, too.

During an eight-game stretch from March 5-19 when Guentzel played on a line with Sidney Crosby and Conor Sheary, the Penguins averaged 3.63 goals per game. In the four games he was injured, they averaged 1.75.

“They were fun to watch. I'll tell you that,” Sullivan said. “They're three guys that think the game at a high level. I think they're three real competitive guys. They're strong on the puck for guys that are a little bit undersized. They're really strong on the puck, and I think that speaks to their competitive nature, all three of them.”

The test of time will determine how much better the Penguins are with Guentzel, Crosby and Sheary playing together. One thing is for sure — they're more fun with the trio intact.

“When you have the puck and you're creating opportunities, when you're staying out of your ‘D' zone, that makes the game a lot more fun,” Sheary said. “Most of the time we were playing together, I think that was the case.”

The road to recovery

With Hainsey and Guentzel back, the Penguins are down to five injured regulars. Kris Letang (upper body), Evgeni Malkin (shoulder), Olli Maatta (hand) and Trevor Daley (knee) have been skating. Carl Hagelin (lower body) has not.

Winger Bryan Rust, who returned to action last Friday after missing about six weeks with an upper-body injury, outlined what they'll be going through as they begin to filter back into the lineup.

There are some parts of their game they'll need to shake the rust off.

“Timing,” Rust said. “Trying to read plays and make sure you're in the right place at the right time with the right amount of speed.”

There are other parts they don't need to sweat.

“Guys don't have to worry about conditioning,” Rust said. “The whole staff does a really good job of making sure guys are in shape when they come back.”

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter at @BombulieTrib.