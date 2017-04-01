Three periods: Breaking down penalty numbers for Penguins' Crosby

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

FIRST

Sid's rap sheet

All of the attention given to Sidney Crosby's slash to the finger of Ottawa's Marc Methot and his spearing of Buffalo's Ryan O'Reilly earlier this month put a different spin on a pretty clean season for the Penguins' captain, who is on pace to finish with one of his lowest penalty totals.

While Crosby critics might claim referee favoritism, the fact remains that the center entered the season's final five games with just 24 penalty minutes.

Crosby exceeded 40 penalty minutes in each of his last three seasons. He has finished with fewer than 30 penalty minutes only twice — in 2012-13, when he had 16 in 36 games, and 2011-12, when he had 14 in 22 games.

If referees resist the urge to whistle Crosby for penalties these days, they also avoid the temptation to punish those who defend the star on the ice. Crosby has drawn 19 penalties, according to Corsica Hockey.

A plus-7 penalty differential (19 drawn, 12 taken) ranks behind Crosby's plus-10 (27 drawn, 17 taken) in 2014-15, and it ties plus-7 seasons in 2012-13 (15 drawn, eight taken) and 2010-11 (20 drawn, 13 taken).

Long gone are the days when he inspired frequent foul calls on opponents — in 53 games in 2007-08, he took just 16 penalties and drew 44. Last season, he had minus-two differential (18 drawn, 20 taken).

second

Beating the blocks

In the modern NHL, a defenseman who can accurately get his shots past a maze of sticks, skates and defenders intent on blocking them is generally more valuable than a bruiser who can crank up 100-mph slappers.

Mark Streit is on the cutting edge of that trend.

Coming into this weekend, Streit had attempted 39 shots since moving from the Flyers to the Penguins in a trade-deadline deal. Twenty-two of them were on net.

That's a percentage of 56.4, tops among the team's defensemen. Trevor Daley (53.9) and Kris Letang (53.7) are also good at getting shots through. Ian Cole (40.9) and Brian Dumoulin (43.2) are not.

“It's hard to get pucks to the net the way teams defend in today's game, with the layers of shot blockers,” coach Mike Sullivan said. “I think Mark's one of those guys who has a knack for getting pucks down to the net and gives our guys the opportunity to create that next play.”

THIRD

Ol' College Try

A bracket buster in NCAA Division I men's hockey brought smiles to the faces of two Penguins and disappointed three others last week.

Notre Dame, the alma mater of Bryan Rust and Ian Cole, took down Hockey East conference rival Massachusetts-Lowell in the quarterfinals of the NCAA tournament on March 26. The Irish's 3-2 win represented a big breakthrough against the River Hawks, who count Scott Wilson, Ron Hainsey and Chad Ruhwedel among their alumni.

Massachusetts-Lowell entered the game as a favorite after topping Notre Dame, 5-1, in the Hockey East championship March 17. The teams split their regular-season meetings.

Prior to this season, the Irish had a 1-7-2 record against the River Hawks dating back to 2013-14, their inaugural year as conference rivals.

overtime

Similar Streaks

While the Penguins have qualified for the playoffs for 11 straight seasons, the longest such streak in the NHL, their minor league affiliate in Wilkes-Barre is in the midst of a similar run.

The Baby Pens are on the verge of clinching their 15th straight postseason berth, the longest active streak in the AHL. They've won at least one playoff round in 13 of the last 14 seasons.

The one thing missing from Wilkes-Barre's playoff resume is a championship. Defenseman Brian Dumoulin said he would like to see that change before popular 38-year-old Baby Pens captain Tom Kostopoulos retires.