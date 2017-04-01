Murray-Fleury goalie rotation proves benefit to Penguins, not drawback

NHL teams with two goalies who have won 18 or more games this season (through Friday):

In one sense, the Penguins' goaltending situation this season has been rife with drama.

Marc-Andre Fleury is a veteran cornerstone of the franchise, beloved by much of the fan base for his decade-plus of meritorious service to the black and gold. Matt Murray is the talented up-and-comer who put a Stanley Cup ring on his finger before he celebrated his 23rd birthday.

There's only one net, and it's not big enough for the both of them.

See what happens next on As The Puck Turns.

Strip away the soap-opera style theatrics, however, and one decidedly less sexy storyline remains: The tandem of Murray and Fleury has worked out pretty well for the Penguins this season.

“We believe we have the best goaltending tandem in the league,” coach Mike Sullivan said.

Sullivan might be a bit biased toward his own guys, of course, but it's not an outrageous claim.

As a team, the Penguins rank in the top 10 in the league in save percentage. They're one of five NHL clubs with two goalies who have won at least 18 games. They're one of four teams with two goalies who rank among the top 20 in the league in high-danger save percentage.

A case could be made that the goalie tandems for the Blackhawks, Rangers or Ducks have been better this season, but the Penguins pair is in the conversation.

“It's been great for us,” goaltending coach Mike Bales said. “Both guys have played really well. Both guys have had stretches where they haven't, but that's normal. You can look around the league, and even if it's a traditional 1-2 set-up, that happens. That's just goaltending. Guys go through certain times of year when they're better than others. It's nice when you have two guys.”

There were a few stretches this season where having two guys wasn't just nice for the Penguins. It was a necessity.

When Murray was out with a broken hand in October and a lower-body injury in January, Fleury went 8-3-1. When Fleury wasn't on top of his game throughout January and February, Murray went 10-5-2.

The team avoided lengthy slumps because one goalie was there to pick the other up.

“At first, I thought it was a little bit harder not playing every night, not being in net every night,” Fleury said. “It feels like it took me a little bit to find ways to make sure I was sharp every night going in. After that, it's been going all right. We're winning games. We're battling for the first spot in the league.”

Given that Murray almost certainly will be handed the ball to run with in the playoffs, and that Fleury likely will move on after this season due to the roster upheaval born of June's expansion draft, there's a chance Sunday's game with Carolina will be Fleury's final home start in a Penguins jersey.

The concept of having two goaltenders who plausibly could be referred to as No. 1 on the depth chart, however, might be around much longer.

Former NHL goaltender Brian Boucher, now an analyst for the NBC Sports Network, said having two high-end goalies is more important than it's ever been.

“Here's the thing,” Boucher said. “It's a hard league now. The parity in the league, night after the night, the pressure that these goalies are under, the margin for error is very small. It can wear on a goaltender. The physical aspect is difficult, the games and the condensed schedule, but it's the mental side for goalies that's really hard. When you have another guy that can go in there and play games for you, it's huge.

“To me, at the end of the day, having both Fleury and Murray here is a home run.”

Bales said it's also easier than ever before to roster a pair of high-end goalies.

Thanks to better instruction and a new breed of goaltender that believes working on the craft is an integral part of the job, the depth of quality players at the position continues to grow.

“If you go back 20 years ago, the gap between the No. 1 goalie in the league and the No. 60 goalie was significant. Now, it's not as big as it used to be,” Bales said. “You can afford to play the other guy more and keep both guys fresh.”

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter at @BombulieTrib.