Penguins

Kunitz joins list of injured Pens
Bill West | Saturday, April 1, 2017, 3:00 p.m.
New York Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist (30) tends the net against Pittsburgh Penguins left wing Chris Kunitz (14) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Friday, March 31, 2017, at Madison Square Garden in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

Another of the Penguins' tenured members has ended up on the list of those injured with vague timetables for return.

Chris Kunitz missed Saturday's practice at PPG Paints Arena with a lower-body injury, and the specifics of his condition, including when he might recover, remained unknown, said coach Mike Sullivan, who added that the veteran winger underwent evaluation as he spoke.

Kunitz adds to a collection of ailing Penguins that already includes two other members of the 2009 Stanley Cup team, Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang, as well as more recent additions Carl Hagelin, Trevor Daley and Olli Maatta.

The status of Letang, out since Feb. 25 with an undisclosed injury that Sullivan described as “complicated” earlier this season, continues to leave fans anxious. While Malkin, out since March 17 with an upper-body injury, undoubtedly enhances the Penguins, it is Letang who represents a cog unlike any other on the depth chart.

Earlier this week, Sullivan confirmed his confidence in Letang's chances of returning for the start of the playoffs.

“It holds true until somebody tells us otherwise,” Sullivan said. “He's obviously been going through a rehab process. We're hopeful that he's making progress. Until a course of action changes otherwise, that's how we see it. … The nature of his injury is that it's been a week to week thing that they're trying to manage. We'll go from there.”

Ron Hainsey also missed the Penguins' practice to take a maintenance day, Sullivan said.

Bill West is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at wwest@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BWest_Trib.

