Penguins

Penguins depth on display in win against Carolina
Jonathan Bombulie | Sunday, April 2, 2017, 7:51 p.m.

Updated 13 hours ago

Depth players like Scott Wilson and Chad Ruhwedel repeatedly have earned praise from coaches and management as the Penguins have dealt with a rash of injuries in the second half of the season.

But there's a difference between a coach saying a few encouraging words about a player's work ethic and that player actually putting pucks in the back of the net.

The team's organization depth showed on the scoreboard Sunday, as the Penguins came away with a 3-2 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes. Ruhwedel set up Jake Guentzel as the second power-play unit connected in the first period, and Wilson broke a 15-game goal drought while playing on the fourth line in the second.

“When guys step up at different times and different people make contributions each and every night, that's a sign of a real competitive hockey team,” said Mike Sullivan, who set a franchise record for most wins by a coach in his first full season with 48.

The Penguins snapped a four-game losing streak with back-to-back wins. While they're five points behind first-place Washington with four games to play, the Penguins moved a point ahead of Columbus in the race for second place in the Metropolitan Division. The Blue Jackets come to town Tuesday night.

“I think Washington's going to be tough to catch if they keep winning, but Columbus is definitely within reach,” said winger Conor Sheary, whose third-period power-play goal stood as the game-winner. “If we want to come into the first round with home ice, I think it's important to keep playing hard and keep playing for two points.”

Moving two points closer to home ice is certainly a significant development for the Penguins, but sharpening up aspects of their game is probably more important at this point on the schedule.

They did that in a few key areas Sunday night.

The first was getting contributions from depth players. Despite still-optimistic projections from Sullivan, the injured list probably won't be completely empty once the playoffs start. Some lesser-known names will have to chip in if the Penguins are to sustain success.

On Sunday, in the first period, Ruhwedel beat defenseman Jaccob Slavin up the right-wing boards and passed to Guentzel, who blazed past everyone to the left post for a tap-in.

In the second, Carter Rowney carried a puck off the left half-wall between two Carolina defenders for a shot that goalie Eddie Lack lost track of. Wilson jammed in the rebound.

“Our line is just trying to play a certain way, especially with the injuries,” Wilson said. “Anytime we're able to score, it helps out the guys a lot.”

The second was getting the power play going. The Penguins scored on both their chances with the man-advantage after going 1 for 8 in the previous four games.

Sheary finished off a tic-tac-toe passing play from Phil Kessel and Patric Hornqvist in the third period for the goal that ended up being the game winner.

“We've been struggling a bit,” Sheary said. “I think we took advantage of a couple of breakdowns.”

Third, the Penguins held the fort in the final minute of the third period to preserve a one-goal lead.

They had given up a goal in the final minute of a period in each of their previous four games, including the game-tying effort by Chris Kreider with 11.6 seconds left Friday night in New York.

“You might see that a little bit more so in the playoffs because games are tighter and you won't get too many high-scoring games,” goalie Matt Murray said. “It's definitely something worth working on and worth paying attention to.”

Finally, and perhaps most importantly, the Penguins seemed to avoid any further injuries. Late in the third period, Sidney Crosby took a puck off his collarbone and Nick Bonino took one off his hand, but both stayed in the game.

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter at @BombulieTrib.

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Penguins' Scott Wilson puts the puck five hole on Hurricanes goaltender Eddie Lack in the second period Sunday, April 2, 2017 at PPG Arena 2017.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Penguins goaltender Matt Murray makes a save as the Hurricanes' Lee Stempniak tries to deflect the puck in the second period Sunday, April 2, 2017 at PPG Arena 2017.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Penguins' Ian Cole poke checks the puck away from the Hurricanes' Jordan Staal in the second period Sunday, April 2, 2017 at PPG Arena 2017.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Penguins celebrate Scott Wilson's goal against the Hurricanes in the second period Sunday, April 2, 2017 at PPG Arena 2017.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Penguins' Chad Ruhwedel celebrates with Jake Guentzel after Guentzel's goal against the Hurricanes in the first period Sunday, April 2, 2017 at PPG Arena 2017.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Penguins' Patric Hornqvist get tripped by the Hurricanes' Klas Dahlbeck in the first period Sunday, April 2, 2017 at PPG Arena 2017.
