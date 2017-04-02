Penguins depth on display in win against Carolina

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Third Period—4, Penguins, Sheary 22 (Kessel, Hornqvist), 5:07 (pp). 5, Carolina, Faulk 17 (Aho, Lindholm), 9:38 (pp). Penalties—Carolina bench, served by Stempniak (too many men on the ice), 4:31; Cullen, PIT, major (high sticking), 8:57; Cole, PIT, (high sticking), 13:12.

As the Penguins have watched lineup regular after lineup regular go down to injury in the second half of this season, the team's coaching staff and management has steadfastly praised the organization's depth.

The reason for their repeated compliments was on display Sunday evening at PPG Paints Arena.

The second power-play unit scored in the first period and the fourth line shoved in a goal in the second, leading the Penguins to a 3-2 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes.

Jake Guentzel, Scott Wilson and Conor Sheary scored for the Penguins, winners of two in a row after a four-game losing streak.

The Penguins moved into second place in the Metropolitan Division, at least temporarily.

Lots of teams get branded as desperate at this time of the NHL season, but the adjective really applied to the Hurricanes coming into Sunday's game.

They were making a late-season run at the second wild-card position, putting together a 9-0-4 run, before losing 3-0 to Dallas on Saturday night.

After the momentum-killing loss, the Hurricanes were faced with the realization they would need to win out and get lots of help from Ottawa, Toronto or Boston to earn an unlikely postseason bid.

The Penguins, meanwhile, were in the same position they've been in for a few weeks.

For one thing, they're trying to piece together a lineup in the face of a rash of injuries. On Sunday, they played their first game since coach Mike Sullivan announced Chris Kunitz would be out “longer term” with a lower-body injury.

For another, they're trying to keep pace in the log-jammed Metropolitan Division, coming into Sunday's game five points behind first-place Washington and a point behind second-place Columbus. The Capitals and Blue Jackets played each other Sunday evening.

The Penguins jumped out to a 1-0 lead on the power-play goal midway through the first.

Chad Ruhwedel beat defenseman Jaccob Slavin up the right-wing boards and passed to Guentzel, who blazed past everyone to the left post for a tap-in.

Guentzel scored in both games he's played since returning from a March 21 concussion.

The Hurricanes tied things up about two minutes later. Lucas Wallmark fended off three Penguins defenders below the goal line to muscle a centering pass out to Elias Lindholm, whose shot was touched by Jeff Skinner just before it crossed the goal line.

The Penguins retook the lead on a blue-collar effort from the fourth line.

Carter Rowney carried a puck off the left half-wall between two Carolina defenders for a shot that Eddie Lack lost track of as it sat on his left pad. Wilson jammed the rebound into the cage as his linemates swarmed the blue paint.

The Penguins padded their lead with a goal by the first power-play unit on a tic-tac-toe passing play in the third period. The puck went from Phil Kessel at the top of the right circle to Patric Hornqvist in the slot to Sheary at the bottom of the right circle for a shot past a lunging Lack.

The Hurricanes answered with a power-play goal of their own later in the third. A Justin Faulk shot from the blue line banked off the glass behind the net, off goalie Matt Murray's back and in to make it 3-2.

Ron Hainsey, meanwhile, was playing his first game against the Hurricanes since the team dealt him to the Penguins a week before the March 1 trade deadline.

Hainsey almost had a moment to remember eight minutes into the game when his shot from the left wing trickled through Lack and over the goal line. A quick whistle robbed him of his first Penguins goal.

Lack was playing six days after suffering a neck injury and leaving the ice on a stretcher at the end of a game against Detroit last Monday.

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter at @BombulieTrib.