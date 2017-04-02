Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Penguins

Penguins depth on display in win against Carolina
Jonathan Bombulie | Sunday, April 2, 2017, 7:51 p.m.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Penguins' Scott Wilson puts the puck five hole on Hurricanes goaltender Eddie Lack in the second period Sunday, April 2, 2017 at PPG Arena 2017.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Penguins goaltender Matt Murray makes a save as the Hurricanes' Lee Stempniak tries to deflect the puck in the second period Sunday, April 2, 2017 at PPG Arena 2017.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Penguins' Ian Cole poke checks the puck away from the Hurricanes' Jordan Staal in the second period Sunday, April 2, 2017 at PPG Arena 2017.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Penguins celebrate Scott Wilson's goal against the Hurricanes in the second period Sunday, April 2, 2017 at PPG Arena 2017.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Penguins' Chad Ruhwedel celebrates with Jake Guentzel after Guentzel's goal against the Hurricanes in the first period Sunday, April 2, 2017 at PPG Arena 2017.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Penguins' Patric Hornqvist get tripped by the Hurricanes' Klas Dahlbeck in the first period Sunday, April 2, 2017 at PPG Arena 2017.

Updated 4 minutes ago

As the Penguins have watched lineup regular after lineup regular go down to injury in the second half of this season, the team's coaching staff and management has steadfastly praised the organization's depth.

The reason for their repeated compliments was on display Sunday evening at PPG Paints Arena.

The second power-play unit scored in the first period and the fourth line shoved in a goal in the second, leading the Penguins to a 3-2 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes.

Jake Guentzel, Scott Wilson and Conor Sheary scored for the Penguins, winners of two in a row after a four-game losing streak.

The Penguins moved into second place in the Metropolitan Division, at least temporarily.

Lots of teams get branded as desperate at this time of the NHL season, but the adjective really applied to the Hurricanes coming into Sunday's game.

They were making a late-season run at the second wild-card position, putting together a 9-0-4 run, before losing 3-0 to Dallas on Saturday night.

After the momentum-killing loss, the Hurricanes were faced with the realization they would need to win out and get lots of help from Ottawa, Toronto or Boston to earn an unlikely postseason bid.

The Penguins, meanwhile, were in the same position they've been in for a few weeks.

For one thing, they're trying to piece together a lineup in the face of a rash of injuries. On Sunday, they played their first game since coach Mike Sullivan announced Chris Kunitz would be out “longer term” with a lower-body injury.

For another, they're trying to keep pace in the log-jammed Metropolitan Division, coming into Sunday's game five points behind first-place Washington and a point behind second-place Columbus. The Capitals and Blue Jackets played each other Sunday evening.

The Penguins jumped out to a 1-0 lead on the power-play goal midway through the first.

Chad Ruhwedel beat defenseman Jaccob Slavin up the right-wing boards and passed to Guentzel, who blazed past everyone to the left post for a tap-in.

Guentzel scored in both games he's played since returning from a March 21 concussion.

The Hurricanes tied things up about two minutes later. Lucas Wallmark fended off three Penguins defenders below the goal line to muscle a centering pass out to Elias Lindholm, whose shot was touched by Jeff Skinner just before it crossed the goal line.

The Penguins retook the lead on a blue-collar effort from the fourth line.

Carter Rowney carried a puck off the left half-wall between two Carolina defenders for a shot that Eddie Lack lost track of as it sat on his left pad. Wilson jammed the rebound into the cage as his linemates swarmed the blue paint.

The Penguins padded their lead with a goal by the first power-play unit on a tic-tac-toe passing play in the third period. The puck went from Phil Kessel at the top of the right circle to Patric Hornqvist in the slot to Sheary at the bottom of the right circle for a shot past a lunging Lack.

The Hurricanes answered with a power-play goal of their own later in the third. A Justin Faulk shot from the blue line banked off the glass behind the net, off goalie Matt Murray's back and in to make it 3-2.

Ron Hainsey, meanwhile, was playing his first game against the Hurricanes since the team dealt him to the Penguins a week before the March 1 trade deadline.

Hainsey almost had a moment to remember eight minutes into the game when his shot from the left wing trickled through Lack and over the goal line. A quick whistle robbed him of his first Penguins goal.

Lack was playing six days after suffering a neck injury and leaving the ice on a stretcher at the end of a game against Detroit last Monday.

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter at @BombulieTrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.