Penguins notebook: Sullivan calls Kunitz's lower-body injury 'longer term'

Given the page on the calendar and the fact he'll be an unrestricted free agent after the season, winger Chris Kunitz might have played his last game in a Penguins uniform.

Kunitz is out “longer term” with a lower-body injury, coach Mike Sullivan said Sunday afternoon.

With less than one week left in the regular season and a long postseason run anything but guaranteed, Kunitz might end his nine-year tenure with the team ranked ninth on the franchise's all-time list in goals (169) and 13th in points (388).

Kunitz also has won two Stanley Cup championships with the team and ranks eighth on the all-time playoff list in goals (21) and ninth in points (65).

“I don't think there's going to be any one guy who replaces what Kuny brings,” Sullivan said. “He's a good player. He's a hard guy to replace.”

Kunitz hasn't been a high-end offensive performer this season, recording nine goals and 29 points in 71 games. His physical contributions will be what's difficult to replace.

Coming into Sunday's game with Carolina, Kunitz was tied with Patric Hornqvist for the team lead in hits with 216.

“He makes it hard on our opponent's goaltenders,” Sullivan said. “He goes to the front of the net, and he plays in the battle areas.“

Sullivan mentioned Bryan Rust, Tom Kuhnhackl and Scott Wilson as players who can help in those areas.

“These guys all can bring energy,” Sullivan said. “They can play in the battle areas. They can bring a physical element to our game. I don't think it's going to be any one particular guy. I think it's going to be by committee.”

Still hoping for health

Ron Hainsey was in the lineup after sitting out Saturday's practice for maintenance. Kuhnhackl took Kunitz's spot on the third line with Matt Cullen and Hornqvist. Call-up Josh Archibald moved into Kuhnhackl's spot on the fourth line.

Beyond that, it was status quo for the Penguins, who are missing Evgeni Malkin (shoulder), Kris Letang (upper body), Carl Hagelin (lower body), Olli Maatta (hand) and Trevor Daley (knee).

Sullivan said the team has not ruled out any of those players for the start of the playoffs.

In a perfect world, he said he'd like to work some of them into the lineup for at least one of the last four games of the regular season this week.

“We'd love to get them to get some game action so they can improve their timing and game conditioning and all of that,” Sullivan said. “Our guys are doing their best to try to go through the rehab process to make that happen. At the end of the day, we'll see what we end up with and we'll make it work, regardless of what happens.

“We've got some veteran guys that have been through this in the past. Regardless of which way it goes, we believe they're all making progress. We'll be happy to have them back, hopefully sooner rather than later.”

Less information

With the NHL lagging far behind its pro sports counterparts in North America in the area of injury disclosure, Sullivan promised Sunday he'll release even less information the rest of the way.

“Moving into the playoffs here, I'd rather not put timetables on these guys,” Sullivan said. “We'll update you as these guys make progress.”

Top seasons

With their shootout win Friday night in New York, the Penguins hit the 105-point mark for the sixth time in franchise history.

Five of those seasons came after the advent of the shootout in 2005-06. The other belonged to the juggernaut 1992-93 team that went 56-21-7 for 119 points.

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter at @BombulieTrib.