Life is good for Penguins forward Rowney

When the Penguins promoted Carter Rowney from the AHL at the end of January, it was a neat little story.

It was the tale of an undrafted and unheralded prospect diligently working his way up the hockey ladder to make his NHL debut at age 27.

For Rowney, though, it was even more dramatic than that. It was an utterly life-changing event.

When Rowney made the trip across Pennsylvania, it was bittersweet. Yes, his NHL dream was coming true, but he was leaving his wife, Danielle, who is due in mid-May with the couple's first child.

For about a month, the couple lived apart.

“She was lonely back there,” Rowney said. “I was trying to focus on the game up here the first couple weeks. It never felt like it was a good time to make the drive, whether she had a doctor's appointment or we were going on the road. It's all about timing.”

When the timing was finally right, the Rowneys found a doctor in Western Pennsylvania and were happily reunited.

“It's been kind of a whirlwind,” Rowney said. “The due date's not too far off. At first, we were just trying to balance what doctors we were seeing and when our appointments were. Now we're getting comfortable here. It's been a good transition so far, but it's been a complicated process.”

Easing the transition has been the life-changing raise Rowney received when he earned his NHL promotion.

Professional athletes often are assumed to be swimming in money, but go down a few rungs into hockey's minor leagues and that's not true.

When Rowney came out of the University of North Dakota in 2013, he signed a two-way contract that paid him $45,000 when he was in the AHL with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins and $25,000 when he was in the ECHL with the Wheeling Nailers. He spent more time with the Nailers than with the Baby Pens that season.

This season, in the two months or so he's been with the Penguins, he's grossed somewhere in the neighborhood of $200,000.

Rowney said he's not focused on what the promotion has done to his bank account. That's just a pleasant byproduct of his professional development over the last few seasons.

In fact, he said he hasn't purchased a single luxury item since he's been called up. No sports car in his garage or fancy watch on his wrist.

With maybe one exception.

“With the baby coming, getting the stroller and the car seat and all that, making sure we're getting a nice one for the baby, especially being our first one,” Rowney said. “It's nervous parenting, so we're making sure they're good ones for safety reasons. Other than that, trying to save our money and be smart. We haven't really splurged.”

The trick now, for Rowney, is to do what he can to help make sure the Penguins still are playing when his child is born in about six weeks.

Rowney has been a capable fill-in in the bottom six, comfortably playing center or right wing, being a positive possession player, killing penalties and ranking second on the team in faceoff winning percentage.

He hasn't been a game-changer offensively, recording a goal and three assists in 23 games, and he probably never will be. His job is to focus on the small details of the game that all good teams take care of.

“I don't know if my mindset's ever going to change,” Rowney said. “I'm going to go out there and focus on the little things. I think you can't have a dull moment in a game. For me, I have to bring energy to this team. That's what I'm going to try to do every shift. My mindset doesn't change.”

Even if his life has.

