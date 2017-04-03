Penguins, Blue Jackets face off in likely 1st-round playoff preview

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Here are the facts regarding Tuesday night's game between the Penguins and Columbus Blue Jackets at PPG Paints Arena.

Barring something very unusual happening in the final six days of the regular season, it will be a preview of a first-round playoff matchup between the second and third seeds in the Metropolitan Division.

The winner of the game will have the inside track at home-ice advantage in that series, especially if it's the Penguins, who have a one-point lead going in.

Beyond that, the importance of the game is subject to interpretation.

Goalie Matt Murray, for example, took one extreme position. He has no time for any hype.

“I would say it's just another hockey game,” Murray said. “I think we need to focus on every game the exact same way. For me personally, my job doesn't change depending on who we're playing against. My job is to stop the puck and I've got to focus on that.”

Winger Bryan Rust took the other extreme. It's a chance for the Penguins to make a statement.

“A lot of signs point to us playing them in the first round,” Rust said. “If that does happen, that's a big game where we've got to go out there and show them what we've got.”

The reality is probably somewhere in between.

Home-ice advantage is not insignificant. Home teams generally win about 55 percent of the time in the NHL, and given the Penguins' splits this season – 30-6-4 at PPG Paints Arena and 18-13-7 elsewhere – they'd be better off minimizing road trips as much as possible.

“I would rather have it, certainly,” defenseman Ron Hainsey said. “You'd rather play that extra game at home if it comes to a Game 7. We're going to battle to the end, do what we can do here.”

On the other hand, if hockey players were given a choice between coming into the playoffs playing well and coming into the playoffs with home-ice advantage, they'd take the former every time.

The Blue Jackets would like to stop a three-game slide. They've dropped consecutive games to Carolina, Chicago and Washington.

The Penguins would like to build some momentum. They've followed up a four-game losing streak with back-to-back wins over the Rangers and Hurricanes.

“We're not even looking to the playoffs at this point,” coach Mike Sullivan said. “We're just trying to win each game as it comes. Obviously, they're a divisional rival and there's a lot at stake for both teams. I think just given that circumstance, there will be heightened energy and emotion surrounding that game. But as far as repercussions moving forward, we really don't look beyond that game itself.”

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter at @BombulieTrib.