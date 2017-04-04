Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Penguins react to NHL skipping Olympics
Bill West | Tuesday, April 4, 2017, 12:27 p.m.
Getty Images
The Penguins' Sidney Crosby skates with the puck into the Sabres zone during the first period Tuesday, March 21, 2017 in Buffalo, N.Y.

A day after the NHL announced its intention to forego participation in the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Penguins captain Sidney Crosby shared his disappointment with the decision but declined to use his star power to stir up any controversy.

“I think when you get in negotiations and things like that, I really thought something was going to be able to work out,” Crosby said. “Unfortunately that's not the case.”

The NHL said its 2017-18 season will not pause for an Olympic break, which put its players in the awkward position of choosing between their pro clubs and their national teams. The NHL allowed its players to participate in the last five Olympics. When word arose that an agreement might not emerge for the 2018 Olympics, Washington's Alex Ovechkin became the most prominent of stars to suggest he might compete in South Korea, regardless of what happens with the NHL.

When asked if he might consider leaving the Penguins to compete for Team Canada, Crosby offered a non-committal response.

“I haven't even thought that far, to be honest,” Crosby said. “It's a difficult situation to be in, no doubt. I know some guys have been talking about going regardless. But I'm not sure if I'm thinking quite that far ahead yet. It's something that just happened. It's something you have to think about.”

While the NHL “considers the matter officially closed,” according to the press release it put out Monday, there's still a lack of clarity about whether players may leave. Much appears to depend on whether owners give their players permission to go.

For Crosby, a two-time Olympics participant and hero of the 2010 Games for his golden goal against Team USA, there's a question of whether a trip that leaves the Penguins short a superstar merits consideration.

For 25-year-old winger Tom Kuhnhackl, the NHL's decision represented a crushing development. Kuhnhackl's game-winner in a 3-2 victory over Latvia in the qualifying tournament in September secured an Olympic berth for Germany, which last made it in 2010.

“Obviously it's really frustrating,” Kuhnhackl said. “I mean, especially for a country like Germany, it's not an everyday thing where we get to go to the Olympics. I think for players, going to the Olympics is a privilege. It's an awesome thing, especially for Germany. Obviously it would've been nice to go there. It's just really frustrating.”

Kuhnhackl, like Crosby, carefully worded his answer on whether he'd consider leaving the Penguins mid-season to participate.

“Yeah, for sure (I'd go), but there's a lot of circumstances, like if Pittsburgh lets me go, all of those talks,” Kuhnhackl said. “Playing for your country and representing your country is always an honor.”

Bill West is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at wwest@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BWest_Trib.

