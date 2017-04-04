Rare Dumoulin goal highlights Penguins' victory over Blue Jackets

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

There were two tell-tale signs that the stakes are getting higher as the Penguins faced the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday night.

Brian Dumoulin scored a goal, and the Penguins had to pay a physical price to come away with a victory.

Dumoulin broke a 150-game goal drought, but Bryan Rust and Matt Cullen did not finish the game due to injury as the Penguins beat the Blue Jackets, 4-1, at PPG Paints Arena.

“We know they're going to bring that physical element,” Dumoulin said. “I thought we did a good job of weathering it and just moving pucks by them. We know they're going to come and try to finish us. It's important for us to try to limit their hits.”

While Dumoulin hadn't scored in the regular season since Dec. 15, 2014, he had two playoff goals last year, including one in the clinching Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final in San Jose.

Dumoulin, therefore, likes to joke that he saves his goals for big games.

This one qualified.

With the win, the Penguins have the inside track on home-ice advantage when a highly probable playoff series between the two teams begins next week. The second-place Penguins now lead the third-place Blue Jackets by three points in the Metropolitan Division standings with three games to play.

“It wasn't that I picked tonight to try to score,” Dumoulin said. “I've been trying to score for 150 games now. It was nice to get that one in. Hopefully I can start a streak here.”

Aside from a Dumoulin goal, the game had a playoff feel because of the physical punishment the Blue Jackets inflicted on the Penguins.

Rust left the game in the second period and Cullen in the third. Coach Mike Sullivan said he would have more information on their condition Wednesday.

Rust was crunched into the boards by Brandon Dubinsky in the first period, but it was unclear whether his injury was caused by the hit. Cullen was hurt on a hit by Scott Hartnell.

Scott Wilson also went to the locker room after being stapled into the glass by defenseman David Savard late in the second period, but he returned for the third.

“You've kind of got to suck it up, but at the same time, you're able to get chances off that,” Wilson said. “Some people don't recognize that, and they just want to play really physical. If a D is stepping up and a winger is flying across, there's something open. I think we're going to have to use that to our advantage if we end up playing those guys.”

Despite the injuries to Rust and Cullen, Sullivan said he's confident the Penguins can physically withstand a best-of-seven series against Columbus.

“What I love about our players and our team is I know that we're brave,” Sullivan said. “I know we play with courage. I know we can play through things. This team has shown an ability to do that not only this year but last year, most importantly, when the stakes were high at the most important time of year.”

While the Penguins seem to have found their footing after a four-game losing streak, winning three in a row, the Blue Jackets have lost four straight.

In the first period, Wilson took advantage of a missed connection between Jack Johnson and Cam Atkinson to set up Carter Rowney for a goal.

In the second, Tom Kuhnhackl fed Patric Hornqvist on a two-on-one and Dumoulin swooped around the net to bank a puck in off Atkinson on a wraparound to give the Penguins a 3-0 lead.

“To give them a free one at the end of the first period, that's just a kick in the teeth,” Columbus coach John Tortorella said. “That's just a free goal.”

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter at @BombulieTrib.