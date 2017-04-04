Rare Dumoulin goal highlights Penguins' victory over Blue Jackets

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

There was some pregame disagreement in the Penguins locker room about how important Tuesday's matchup with the Columbus Blue Jackets was.

Defenseman Brian Dumoulin must have thought it was a big game. He scores only in big games.

Dumoulin broke a 150-game regular-season goal drought when he scored in the second period, and the Penguins cruised to a 4-1 victory over the Blue Jackets.

It was Dumoulin's first regular-season goal since Dec. 15, 2014. His last two goals came in the playoffs last season: in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals against Tampa Bay and in a clinching Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final against San Jose.

Aside from a Dumoulin goal, the game had a playoff feel for at least one other reason: The Blue Jackets made the Penguins pay a physical toll.

Three Penguins forwards — Scott Wilson, Bryan Rust and Matt Cullen — left the ice for medical attention during the game.

Rust went to the locker room in the second period and Cullen in the third and did not return. Rust was crunched into the boards by Brandon Dubinsky in the first, but it was unclear if his injury was caused by the hit.

Wilson left after being stapled into the glass by defenseman David Savard late in the second period. He returned for the third.

The Penguins lead third-place Columbus by three points in the standings with three games to play. The teams have been moving in different directions in recent days.

The Blue Jackets came in having lost three in a row, albeit during a murderous part of their schedule. They lost to Carolina, Chicago and Washington before visiting PPG Paints Arena.

The Penguins, conversely, seemed to have worked their way out of the darkness of a four-game losing streak and were starting to find their footing a bit.

Both trends continued throughout much of Tuesday's game.

In the first period, fourth-line forwards Wilson and Carter Rowney teamed for a goal for the second straight game.

Columbus defenseman Jack Johnson misfired on an attempted breakout pass to Cam Atkinson, and Wilson pounced on the loose puck in the offensive zone, then angled himself toward the left wing. He fired a puck into the slot, where Rowney redirected it in under the crossbar for his second NHL goal.

“There are so many elements where those role players can help our team win games,” coach Mike Sullivan said before the game.

“I think, as of late, these guys are playing with a ton of energy. They both bring a physical element to their game.”

The Penguins then tacked on a pair of goals in the middle of the second period and padded their lead in the first minute of the third when a Justin Schultz shot from the left wing banked in off Guentzel.

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter at @BombulieTrib.