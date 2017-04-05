Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Penguins' Letang out for season, will undergo neck surgery
Bill West | Wednesday, April 5, 2017, 12:33 p.m.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Penguins defenseman Kris Letang fends off the Blue Jackets' Brandon Dubinsky in the third period Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Penguins defenseman Kris Letang plays against the Rangers during the Eastern Conference first-round playoff series in April 2016 at Consol Energy Center.
Getty Images
The Penguins' Kris Letang skates up to a faceoff during the third period against the Coyotes on Feb. 11, 2017 in Glendale, Ariz.

The mystery surrounding Kris Letang's status for the playoffs finally ended with answers on Wednesday, but they did not represent the kind the Penguins and coach Mike Sullivan presented as likely possibilities during the past few weeks.

Letang will undergo surgery for a herniated disc in his neck, the team announced on Wednesday. The star defenseman will miss the playoffs as he recovers, a process that is expected to require four to six months.

An MRI in February revealed the herniated disc, according to the team's press release. Letang, who last played in a game on Feb. 21, initially continued to practice with the Penguins in a no-contact capacity, and Sullivan described the defenseman as "day to day."

That approach was taken because neurosurgeons recommended a conservative form of treatment, one they thought might correct the condition without surgery.

"Kris had been making progress and was hopeful of returning for the playoffs until about a week ago, when the progress plateaued," general manager Jim Rutherford said, according to the release. "He underwent another MRI, and, at that point it was determined that surgery was needed."

Bill West is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at wwest@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BWest_Twib.

