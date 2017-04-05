Penguins' Letang out for season, will undergo neck surgery

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The mystery surrounding Kris Letang's status for the playoffs finally ended with answers on Wednesday, but they did not represent the kind the Penguins and coach Mike Sullivan presented as likely possibilities during the past few weeks.

Letang will undergo surgery for a herniated disc in his neck, the team announced on Wednesday. The star defenseman will miss the playoffs as he recovers, a process that is expected to require four to six months.

An MRI in February revealed the herniated disc, according to the team's press release. Letang, who last played in a game on Feb. 21, initially continued to practice with the Penguins in a no-contact capacity, and Sullivan described the defenseman as "day to day."

That approach was taken because neurosurgeons recommended a conservative form of treatment, one they thought might correct the condition without surgery.

"Kris had been making progress and was hopeful of returning for the playoffs until about a week ago, when the progress plateaued," general manager Jim Rutherford said, according to the release. "He underwent another MRI, and, at that point it was determined that surgery was needed."

Bill West is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at wwest@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BWest_Twib.