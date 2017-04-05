Sullivan says Letang's injury won't result in sweeping changes

When Kris Letang went down with a lower-body injury in mid-December, defenseman Chad Ruhwedel received his first meaningful call-up to the Penguins.

When another lower-body injury sidelined Letang in mid-January, Ruhwedel again made the move from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton to the NHL club.

There's no need to recall Ruhwedel for the latest round of bad news for Letang, who will miss the rest of the season to undergo neck surgery to repair a herniated disc. The 26-year-old defenseman, who signed a one-year deal as a free agent July 1, hasn't left the Penguins roster or its lineup — save for one game in which he recovered from an injury — since Feb. 17.

But there's a clear call for the former Buffalo Sabres blue liner and his Penguins cohorts to bring their best when the playoffs begin next week.

“It's tough losing such a big piece of the puzzle, but we have a lot of guys here that are going to step up and play some big minutes for us,” said Ruhwedel, one of two remaining healthy righties on the team's blue line.

Until about a week ago, coach Mike Sullivan and his staff operated with the expectation they would have their star defenseman. Grueling minutes and assignments penciled in for Letang now must stay with the still-developing top pair of Brian Dumoulin and Justin Schultz. Or they could go to trade-deadline additions Mark Streit and Ron Hainsey, both of whom are in their late 30s. Or they might go to Olli Maatta and Trevor Daley if those two recover from injuries that caused them to miss the last month-plus.

Maatta and Daley, both of whom participated in Wednesday's practice, as well as injured forwards Evgeni Malkin and Carl Hagelin will travel with the Penguins during the three-game, season-ending road trip.

“It really doesn't change our thought process,” Sullivan said of Letang being out. “Quite honestly, it doesn't really change our players and what their contributions need to be. We're not asking anybody to replace him. What we're asking is we all have to be at our very best. As long as that takes place, we know we have enough.”

Results with Letang out this season have been encouraging — the Penguins' record is 24-9-5 — but a few numbers suggest the Penguins need only a little puck luck to work against them to suddenly struggle.

“For us, it's got to be a mentality that we're a good enough team,” said Olli Maatta, who Wednesday joined the Penguins in a no-contact capacity for the first time since suffering his hand injury on Feb. 16. “We've been missing guys all year. Our strength is our depth. That's something we're confident with.”

Perhaps no Penguins defenseman stands a better chance of replicating Letang's offensive productivity than Schultz, whose 49 points through 76 games put him fourth on the team in scoring.

The process building up Schultz's confidence started a year ago, when Sullivan limited his exposure to top-six forwards and rarely forced him to start shifts in the defensive zone.

Schultz proved this season he no longer needed a significantly sheltered role. But his ability to shut down top opposing forwards remains questionable.

“I don't think he has to assume this great burden or responsibility,” Sullivan said of Schultz. “I think he has to continue to be the player that he's been for us all season long.”

Letang, meanwhile, will not disappear. Sullivan intends to leverage Letang's instincts for the game anytime he gets the chance.

“His first priority is his own recovery,” Sullivan said. “But we'll have him around the team as much as we can. He's another set of eyes for our coaching staff. I think his teammates have so much respect for him, and I'm sure he can lend some insights into watching the game from the press box.”

Bill West is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at wwest@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BWest_Trib.