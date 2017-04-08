Kessel snaps scoring drought, but Penguins lose

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

TORONTO — Don't tell the Penguins' No. 81 that his team's 81st game of the season barely mattered.

Before a game in which coach Mike Sullivan rested a half-dozen lineup regulars because of the Penguins' rock-solid spot in the standings, no one doubted Phil Kessel's participation in the matchup with the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday night at the Air Canada Centre. After all, night-after-night reliability has been a trademark for Kessel, who last failed to dress for a regular-season game in February of 2010.

But Kessel promptly turned his appearance into much more than another punch on his timecard, and the emotional tone of the game matched his energy.

A trademark wrist shot from the right circle netted Kessel his first goal in 11 games and his second in 25 appearances. It gave the Penguins a lead six minutes into their 5-3 loss against Toronto, which needed a victory to clinch a playoff berth and avoid a must-win regular-season finale.

“I think I could see a smile (on Kessel) from down the ice,” said Marc-Andre Fleury, who finished with 25 saves.

The goaltender considered the absence of teammates with more recent goal-scoring success necessary.

“What's important is the playoffs,” Fleury said. “Playing back-to-back right before we start probably is not the best thing, so I knew it was going to be a busy night.”

A significant portion of the fans at Air Canada Centre booed Kessel, but those loyal to the Leafs left satisfied in part because of rookie Kasperi Kapanen, the Penguins' first-round pick in 2014 and Toronto's big prospect pick-up in the Kessel trade in the summer of 2015, who tied the score, 3-3, with his first career goal with 5 minutes, 30 seconds left in regulation. Connor Brown's winner came less than three minutes later.

“Obviously they needed the game a lot more than we do,” Kessel said. “They came out hard and got a couple good breaks.”

Kessel smiled wide after his shot beat goalie Frederik Andersen to the far post. Tormented by bad luck and at times hesitant to shoot during his scoring slump, he finally found satisfaction in front of the people, most of them in the media, who questioned his will to win and his conditioning during a six-season span in Toronto.

“I think you always smile after a goal, don't you?” Kessel said of his reaction.

James van Riemsdyk rendered the Penguins' initial lead short-lived as the winger scored 29 seconds later.

An even second period followed in which the teams traded power-play goals by Toronto's Tyler Bozak and Sidney Crosby, whose ice time total, 16 minutes and 16 seconds, came in more than three minutes below his season average.

Jake Guentzel reclaimed the lead for the Penguins almost seven minutes into the third period with an unassisted goal that bounced off two Maple Leafs players on its way to the net. The Penguins generated just four more shots on goal over the game's final 13 minutes.

“It was obviously really loud in there and an emotional game for them,” defenseman Justin Schultz said, “but we wanted to work on the details and improving our game going into the playoffs, and I thought we did a decent job of that.”

Bill West is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at wwest@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BWest_Trib.