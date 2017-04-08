Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Penguins

Crosby will play, many other Penguins will rest against Leafs
Bill West | Saturday, April 8, 2017, 1:36 p.m.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Penguins' Sidney Crosby looks back at his goal against the Devils in the first period Friday, March 17, 2017, at PPG Paints Arena.

Updated 29 minutes ago

TORONTO — Though Mike Sullivan attempted to obscure his plans on who to dress and who to rest against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday night, his instructions to several skaters provided plenty of hints, so the Penguins coach eventually let a few pseudo secrets slip.

First and foremost, Sidney Crosby will play. That means Canada will to get its dose of its favorite son, and Crosby will get a chance to protect his three-goal lead over Tampa Bay's Nikita Kucherov in the race for the Rocket Richard Trophy.

The list of Penguins either certain or likely to sit is considerably longer. Sullivan classified Matt Murray and Chad Ruhwedel, neither of whom participated in the morning skate, as healthy but slated to rest. Evgeni Malkin and Olli Maatta, both still recovering from injuries, will also sit. Brian Dumoulin, Bryan Rust, Patric Hornqvist and Nick Bonino all stayed out on the ice at morning skate well after the rest of the team's regulars, which suggests they might also end up in the press box.

The Penguins recalled goalie Tristan Jarry and forward Kevin Porter from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Saturday morning to plug in some of the potential lineup holes.

While a lineup stripped of regulars seemed to signal a low priority placed on Saturday's 7 p.m. game at the Air Canada Centre — the Penguins' spot in the standings is secure, after all — Sullivan insisted he still sees importance in how his team performs.

Toronto entered Saturday with a one-point lead in the standings over Tampa Bay, which has played one additional game. The Maple Leafs also held a three-point lead over the New York Islanders, who sat at 80 games played. Any combination of two points in their final two games clinches the Leafs a playoff berth. Any regulation loss by Tampa Bay or the Islanders also locks it up for Toronto.

“We're just trying to continue to get some traction with our team,” Sullivan said when asked if the Penguins invited the role of spoiler. “We've got an opportunity to try to get better again. We've got a competitive group, and we're going to try to win a hockey game. … With these (Torotno) guys, there's a lot to play for. … It'll be a fun environment for our guys to play in.”

Input from players went into the decisions on who will sit and who will dress for the Penguins, the coach added.

“We certainly have discussions with our players about where they're at and what their needs are,” he said. “Their opinions are important to us. We take that feedback into consideration when we're making those types of decisions. There's always a fine line.”

While Sullivan's decisions symbolize a white flag to some fans, they strike Toronto coach Mike Babcock as the start of a misleading narrative. The Leafs coach reminded media members that just two nights ago, a Tampa Bay lineup with numerous call-ups thumped Toronto, 4-1.

“If you look at that last game, you'd say the opportunity was a pretty good one with the lineup (Tampa Bay) dressed,” Babcock said. “I saw all those people and I didn't know their names, and they skated us into the ground. So suddenly I got to know some guys' names. That's what happens. They came into the National League. You don't know who they are. They skate around and have the puck all the time, you get to know their names real fast. … So I wouldn't spend a whole lot of time worrying about that.”

Bill West is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at wwest@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BWest_Trib.

