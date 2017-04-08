Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Penguins

Three periods: Penguins rookie Guentzel a candidate to be playoff hero

Jonathan Bombulie and Bill West | Saturday, April 8, 2017, 6:21 p.m.
Penguins forward Jake Guentzel skates against the Islanders on Nov. 30, 2016 in Brooklyn.

FIRST

Mr. Big shot

Looking for the next unlikely playoff hero to step up and etch his name beside Max Talbot and Bryan Rust in Penguins postseason folklore?

Try rookie Jake Guentzel.

In his sophomore season at Nebraska-Omaha, Guentzel had 39 points in 36 games to lead the team to the Frozen Four for the first time in program history.

Last year, he joined Wilkes-Barre/Scranton fresh out of college and posted 14 points in 10 games, finishing tied for sixth in the AHL in playoff scoring despite the fact that the Baby Pens didn't get out of the second round.

“The atmosphere, the crowd, the intensity rises,” Guentzel said. “It should be fun.”

— Jonathan Bombulie

SECOND

Hooray for PK

Josh Archibald's path to a spot in the Penguins' lineup wound a bit more than some of his former Wilkes-Barre/Scranton cohorts. The winger sees one way in which he might sway the front office to let him stick with the NHL club: penalty killing.

With Carl Hagelin and Chris Kunitz sidelined and Bryan Rust resting and recovering from minor ailments, the Penguins have found themselves short on penalty-killing forwards. That opened the door for Archibald, a PK regular with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

That door might open wider during the offseason if the Penguins choose not to re-sign impending unrestricted free agents Matt Cullen, Nick Bonino and Kunitz.

“These last couple years down in Wilkes-Barre, that's when I really learned how important the penalty kill was,” said Archibald, a sixth-round pick in 2011 who entered Saturday with nine NHL game appearances. “Over these last couple years, I've gotten a lot of help, and it's definitely come a long way in my game.”

—Bill West

THIRD

Workhorse watch

When news broke that Kris Letang was out for four to six months with a neck injury, the red flag popped up immediately. It takes a true No. 1 workhorse defenseman to win the Stanley Cup these days, and without Letang, the Penguins don't have one.

There is plenty of evidence to support the claim. In the last seven years, no team has won a championship without a defenseman playing at least 26 minutes per game. Letang, Chicago's Duncan Keith, Los Angeles' Drew Doughty and Boston's Zdeno Chara have filled the role.

But if the notion is correct, the Penguins aren't the only top Eastern Conference team in trouble.

Washington's most-used defenseman is John Carlson, who averages 22 minutes, 42 seconds. That ranks 36th in the league. Columbus' top guy is Seth Jones, who averages 23:42, ranking 26th.

Ottawa's Erik Karlsson (26:50) and Montreal's Shea Weber (25:03) are the top workhorses among Eastern Conference playoff qualifiers.

— Jonathan Bombulie

OVERTIME

Sizing up

Even as the No. 4 overall pick in the 2015 NHL draft, Toronto rookie Mitch Marner heard the same size-based skepticism as Conor Sheary and Jake Guentzel about viability as an NHL prospect.

Marner, listed at 6 feet and 170 pounds, savors that his success — 19 goals and 42 assists in 75 games — no longer makes him an outlier in the game. Not when Sheary (5-8, 175) — 23 goals and 30 assists in 60 games — and Guentzel (5-11, 180) — 15 goals and 16 assists in 39 games — are thriving against even greater odds.

“I just think the whole thing about being too small, in the new age, it doesn't matter about your size,” Marner said. “As long as you can play and skate, stuff like that, you're going to get a chance at it. … There's always people that are trying to bring other people down. A strong thing for young kids is just to keep their mind strong, believe in themselves, make sure they never lose faith in what they love and what they want to do in life.”

—Bill West

