Penguins clinch home ice for 1st round with win in New Jersey

NEWARK, N.J. — Eighty games into the season, young legs and home-ice advantage are two of the most valuable commodities in the NHL.

The Penguins used one to secure the other Thursday night.

Bryan Rust, Jake Guentzel, Josh Archibald and Conor Sheary — four forwards under age 25 — scored goals as the Penguins ran their winning streak to four with a 7-4 victory over the New Jersey Devils.

The Penguins clinched second place in the Metropolitan Division and home ice for their first-round playoff matchup with Columbus thanks to their 50th victory of the season and a Winnipeg win over the Blue Jackets. Columbus has lost five in a row.

“Once Washington was out of reach, that was our goal,” center Matt Cullen said. “To be able to get it here coming off a big win over Columbus and get this one tonight, that's awfully big. It's nice to secure it and have it.”

With home ice clinched, the last two games of the season, Saturday night in Toronto and Sunday night in New York, will be little more than exhibition games for the Penguins.

Coach Mike Sullivan said he'll meet with the coaching staff to decide what kind of lineups the team will use for the games.

“The question we're going to ask ourselves is what's best for the hockey team going forward,” Sullivan said.

Perhaps they will use the games to try to sharpen up their defensive efforts. The Penguins were outshot 38-28 and spent much more time than they would have liked in the defensive zone.

The Devils took a 1-0 lead on a Stefan Noesen goal in the first five minutes of the game, forged a 2-2 tie on the first shift of the second period when John Moore was left alone in the slot and moved within a goal at 5-4 on a Taylor Hall power-play goal later in the second.

“I don't think it was the cleanest game that we've played as of late,” Sullivan said.

The Penguins pulled away thanks to superior firepower.

In the first period, Rust scored after forcing a turnover in the defensive zone, and Guentzel finished off a three-on-two counter-attack. Nick Bonino set up both goals.

In a 54-second span of the second period, the Penguins got goals from their two most effective lines in recent games.

The fourth line struck about two minutes in when Scott Wilson tracked down the rebound of a Carter Rowney shot and found Archibald above the left hash marks for a goal.

“They've been outstanding,” Guentzel said. “That's three straight games they've scored. When you get fourth-line scoring, it only helps your team win.”

The first line piled on when Sidney Crosby took a pass from Guentzel in the slot and made a between-the-legs, backhand dish to Sheary at the right post for a shot into an essentially empty cage.

“I think most guys would not have seen that play,” Sullivan said. “Obviously he has the vision and the wherewithal and the skill level to make that play.”

The team's senior citizens — 28-year-old Bonino, 30-year-old Patric Hornqvist and 40-year-old Cullen — scored later in the game to salt things away.

“This is the fun part,” Cullen said. “It's getting fun. It was a grind of a schedule this season, but coming down the stretch here, this is when it's awful easy to get excited. You get those good playoff feelings going again.”

Trevor Daley made his return to the lineup after missing 20 games due to knee surgery. He took a regular shift on a pair with Brian Dumoulin.

Matt Murray appeared to injure his right leg on a breakaway save on Hall in the third period, but he didn't leave the ice and said after the game he was fine.

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter at @BombulieTrib.