Penguins notebook: Malkin step closer to return

NEWARK, N.J. — Evgeni Malkin might play in one of the Penguins' final two games of the regular season this weekend.

He might not.

Either way, the decision will be made with one goal in mind: Getting Malkin as ready as possible for the playoff opener against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

The first-round series between the Interstate-70 rivals was determined when the Washington Capitals clinched first place in the Metropolitan Division — and the President's Trophy — with a 2-0 win over the Rangers on Wednesday.

“We play against Columbus. It's a tough team,” Malkin said Thursday morning. “You've got to be ready physically, in great shape. … We need to be ready right away, first shift, in playoffs.”

Malkin hasn't played since March 15 because of a shoulder injury. He took another step forward in his recovery Thursday when he returned to skating with his teammates, albeit in a noncontact capacity. Coach Mike Sullivan said there's a possibility Malkin will add contact to his activities when the Penguins practice Friday afternoon in Toronto.

Sullivan said he'd like to get Malkin into Saturday's game at Toronto or Sunday's game at New York, but it's not mission critical. Last season, Malkin didn't return from a March 11 elbow injury until the second game of the first round of the playoffs. He responded with three goals and nine points in his first six postseason games.

“We would like him to be at 100 percent so that he's ready to play, so we've taken a cautious approach with him,” Sullivan said. “I think he's played a fair amount of games this year. We're not overly concerned that he's got to knock the rust off, so to speak. We feel pretty strongly that he can step right in and be an impact player for us.”

Black and Blue Jackets

When Bryan Rust, Matt Cullen and Scott Wilson went to the locker room for medical attention at various points of Tuesday's 4-1 Penguins win over the Blue Jackets, an obvious storyline emerged.

How can the Penguins handle a best-of-seven series against a physical Columbus team if they can't get through a regular season game without losing several players?

By Thursday night, it seemed like less of a pressing question. Rust, Cullen and Wilson were all in the lineup against the Devils. Rust said his injury could have occurred against any opponent.

“It doesn't matter who you're playing. Here down at the end, all those games are going to be (physical),” Rust said. “My play was kind of a little bit fluky. Could have happened anywhere.”

Letang's absence

When news broke Wednesday that Kris Letang would be out four to six months because of neck surgery, the hockey world wondered whether the Penguins could muster up a bid to repeat as Stanley Cup champions without their No. 1 defenseman.

Devils defenseman Ben Lovejoy, a teammate of Letang's for parts of seven seasons from 2008-16, saw it both ways.

“They will be fine without him. There's plenty of talent in that room, both on offense and on defense and goaltending,” Lovejoy said. “But you don't replace a guy like Kris Letang. I've been saying it for years, that he is incredibly gifted, and he's better in the 33rd minute on the ice than he is in the first. He's just a unique, special physical talent.”

Notes

The Penguins called up winger Dominik Simon from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton in case an extra healthy forward was needed, but he was scratched. … Olli Maatta continued skating with the team in a noncontact capacity. … Tom Sestito (upper body) took part in a full practice. … Carl Hagelin (lower body) is on the trip but did not skate. … Letang is also on the trip.

