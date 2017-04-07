Penguins' Malkin up for new challenges

TORONTO — Between the way he charmed the media in the dressing room with a wise crack about Phil Kessel and how he knocked Olli Maatta around with his backside and broad shoulders minutes earlier on the ice at Ricoh Coliseum on Monday, Penguins center Evgeni Malkin more closely resembled his midseason form than the ailing, uncertain version.

That begs the question of whether Malkin will land in the lineup Saturday night against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Air Canada Centre. And, perhaps just as importantly, will coach Mike Sullivan surround Malkin with the team's full complement of talent?

There's nothing left for the Penguins to control as far as playoff fate. They locked up home-ice advantage for their first-round series with Columbus. Toronto, meanwhile, sits just three points up on Tampa Bay and the New York Islanders for the Eastern Conference's final wildcard spot, and the Maple Leafs also have a chance at claiming second place in the Atlantic Division.

Malkin, who last appeared in the lineup March 15, promises if he gets the green light to return to game action, he'll keep everything in perspective.

“It's like good things before playoffs,” he said of Friday's playful but productive partial-team practice. “We need to relax a little bit. Play (Saturday), play Rangers (Sunday), and we need focus, because we play against good teams. We know how tough this team is. … We're not just giving Toronto the two points.”

Asked specifically about Sidney Crosby's availability for the weekend games, Sullivan simply said there's a plan in place. He expounded on the philosophy within that plan while withholding specifics.

“There's always a balance between making sure that you give guys sufficient rest but at the same side, you don't want to have them off so long that there's a significant amount of time between the playoffs and the last time they played in game action,” Sullivan said.

Malkin relied on Maatta, out since Feb. 17 with a hand injury, to replicate the physicality of game conditions at the end of the practice. That workout instilled some confidence in Maatta about his own readiness to return.

“He competes, even in stuff like that,” Maatta said. “It kind of surprises you every time. … I think I got a pretty good elbow to the head too from him there. It's a lot of fun. It kind of fires you up, as well.”

Trevor Daley, who logged almost 21 minutes of ice time Thursday in his first game back since a knee injury in mid-February, considers the Penguins' situation a preferable one for any skaters who wish to wind themselves up for intense hockey. Losses this weekend aren't consequential, but they also aren't welcome.

“That's one of the benefits we put ourselves in,” Daley said. “We're not fighting for our lives out there, which is a good thing. It's not as meaningful as a situation like that. But it's important to get ready and be ready for next week. … You don't want to go out there and take your time or make it easy. That's just a cause for something bad to happen. We want to be firing on all cylinders going in.”

The number of Penguins close to returning is not lost on those who joined the NHL club as call-ups, of course. Carter Rowney, who tallied three of his six points on the season in the Penguins' last three games, intends to leverage what amount of ice time remains attainable.

“I don't want to take a day or a night off,” Rowney said. “I don't think anything is going to change for me in these next couple games. … I want to go out there and play consistent, keep building on my game.”

