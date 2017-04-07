Penguins notebook: Hagelin returns to on-ice activity

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

TORONTO — Carl Hagelin soared around the ice at Ricoh Coliseum on Friday unconcerned with the drills proceeding around him.

In due time, Hagelin might return to his high-pressure, puck-hunting ways. But in his first on-ice activity since suffering a lower-body injury a month ago, the winger kept his pace to a modest, pleasant tempo.

That's still an encouraging development for the Penguins, who have spread Hagelin's penalty-killing duties around and used speedster Bryan Rust as a top-six left winger rather than the right side in recent weeks.

Hagelin, who last played March 10, wore a no-contact jersey at Friday's partial-team practice and took a few laps around the rink before heading back to the locker room. Nonetheless, his presence resonated with teammates, as Trevor Daley tapped his stick on the ice a few times when Hagelin first appeared at the bench.

Because he did not officially participate in the practice, Hagelin was not available to speak about his status.

Chris Kunitz picked up a chunk of the penalty-killing minutes that previously went to Hagelin. But Kunitz's lower-body injury, which has caused him to miss the last three games and might keep him out of the playoffs, led to another shift in short-handed minute distribution. Rust killed off three minutes and 19 seconds Thursday against New Jersey. Josh Archibald and Carter Rowney each tied for the team-high in short-handed ice time (1:04) against Columbus on Tuesday.

Learning curve

A workout without many of Penguins stars at the home venue of the Marlies — Toronto's American Hockey League affiliate — proved bittersweet for winger Dominik Simon, whose call-up Thursday did not lead to a spot in the lineup against New Jersey.

On one hand, Simon is where he wants to be — with the NHL club.

On the other, the 22-year-old winger will continue to wonder if or when he'll head back to AHL venues as a member of Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

Coach Mike Sullivan sounded like a man interested in seeing how Simon fits with the Penguins after another year of polishing at the AHL level. Simon appeared in three Penguins games a season ago but lost out to Jake Guentzel, Archibald and Rowney in call-up opportunities this season. He has 14 goals and 31 assists in 67 games with the Baby Pens this season.

“He's got great offensive instincts,” Sullivan said. “He's very creative. He's got really good hands, and he's got a sneaky shot. I think he's a guy who's played really well in Wilkes-Barre the second half of the season. I think he has a lot of upside as a player.”

Goalie plans

Marc-Andre Fleury participated in Friday's practice, and Matt Murray did not. Sullivan declined to name who will start Saturday against the Maple Leafs.

Prank planners

A day after Phil Kessel tweeted a picture of Evgeni Malkin's makeshift stall in the Penguins' dressing room in New Jersey, the Russian center, with help from equipment manager Dana Heinze, responded with a bit of humorous retaliation.

Motivational signs, equipment, cups and a case of Coke cluttered a chair in an area designated as “The Phil Zone.” Kris Letang shared a photo of the set-up and added “Pay back is a (expletive).”

Malkin not only fessed up to his role in the gag, he took it a step further when asked about what the scene lacked.

“Uh, hot dogs,” said Malkin, rejuvenating a Kessel-loves-frankfurters narrative that started in Toronto. “I mean, it's all he'll eat.”

He then walked back the jab at his frequent winger.

“I love hot dogs, too, you know,” Malkin said. “It's just not regular season. It's like only (in) summer time. … I never see (Kessel) eating hot dogs. It's just joking.”

Frozen Four coming back?

According to a report in the Boston Herald, PPG Paints Arena is expected to get the nod to host the 2022 Frozen Four when the sites for the next four NCAA championships are announced April 18.

The arena last hosted the event in 2013 when Yale defeated Qunnipiac for the title.

A Penguins spokesman said he could not confirm the report Friday.

Penguins president David Morehouse has long been an advocate for bringing high-profile amateur hockey events to the city, expressing his desire to see the Frozen Four, World Junior Championship and NHL draft combine in Pittsburgh.

Bill West is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at wwest@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BWest_Trib.