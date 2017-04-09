Penguins rest regulars in loss, turn eye toward playoffs

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

NEW YORK — The Penguins put together a lineup with staples and duct tape for their regular-season finale Sunday night at Madison Square Garden.

With several regulars sidelined with injuries and several others sitting out a meaningless game to rest, the Penguins dressed six players who were called up from the AHL since Thursday.

The result was a 3-2 loss to the New York Rangers when Jimmy Vesey broke a third-period tie, but that's not what Sidney Crosby took away after watching the game as one of the players who had the night off.

Crosby saw a team desperately trying to win a hockey game despite obvious lineup challenges.

The Penguins aren't cruising into the playoffs like they did last season, tilting the ice on opponent after opponent as they established themselves as Stanley Cup favorites.

But they have gone 12-5-3 in the last 20 games, and the ability to find a way to compete no matter who dresses is a skill Crosby thinks will come in handy during the postseason grind.

“I think the last few weeks we've found another level as far as our desperation and the details,” Crosby said. “I think we feel comfortable and confident with that. I still think, even with that, there's a point in the playoffs where you have to raise your game and elevate it and get better with each game. We'll have to do that right off the start.”

Crosby and both his linemates, Jake Guentzel and Conor Sheary, had the night off. So did the top defense pair of Ian Cole and Justin Schultz and No. 1 goalie Matt Murray.

Evgeni Malkin, Bryan Rust, Matt Cullen, Trevor Daley and Chad Ruhwedel were scratched, too.

When the puck drops for the playoff opener against Columbus in a few days, the Penguins will dress a collection of players that will bear little resemblance to the various lineups they've used over the past few weeks.

The return of Malkin alone would see to that.

Finding continuity will be a challenge.

“I don't think it's a drawback. It is what it is,” coach Mike Sullivan said. “We're going to put a lineup on the ice that gives us the best chance to win. All of these guys are Pittsburgh Penguins. They've helped us win all year. We'll take each game as it comes.”

In Sunday's finale, Nick Bonino and Carter Rowney scored goals before Vesey broke the tie in the third period. Bonino has five goals and eight points in his last 12 games.

“It helps to see it go in,” Bonino said. “I always say I haven't changed how I play now from how I played in November and December. It's nice when the puck goes in, when it bounces off the pads the right way, right to your stick.”

Goalie Tristan Jarry, a 21-year-old making his NHL debut, turned in a solid, 22-save performance.

Perhaps most importantly, defenseman Olli Maatta was in the lineup for the first time since Feb. 16 after having hand surgery.

“It was fun,” Maatta said. “It was a game I needed to play to get back into it. I definitely think that helped going into the playoffs.”

Maatta's return shines a spotlight on one of Sullivan's most difficult lineup decisions before the playoff opener.

On defense, Cole, Schultz, Brian Dumoulin and Ron Hainsey look to be lineup locks, leaving two spots for Maatta, Daley and Mark Streit to fight for.

“We're going to have to make decisions on who we think, which group of six of them, is going to give us the best chance to win,” Sullivan said. “But the reality is, we're going to need all of them if we're going to get to where we want to go.”

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter at @BombulieTrib.