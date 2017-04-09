Penguins notebook: Crosby rests his case for Rocket Richard Trophy

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

NEW YORK – When Sidney Crosby was given the night off to rest Sunday at Madison Square Garden, it closed the books on one the most successful seasons of his career.

Crosby finished with 44 goals, winning the Rocket Richard Trophy as the league's top goal scorer. It's his first time claiming the award solo. When he scored 51 in 2009-10, he shared the honor with Tampa Bay's Steven Stamkos.

“I probably didn't think it was something I'd get another chance at,” Crosby said. “Just one of those years where the puck seemed to find the back of the net a little bit more. Typically, I don't think 44 is enough to get it, but it kind of worked out that way this year. It's nice. Get ready for the playoffs now.”

Crosby said he thought his uptick in goals — he scored between 28 and 36 the previous three seasons — was a result of a change in power-play alignment as much as anything.

“I'm used to playing half-wall and down low,” said Crosby, whose total of 89 points was his best since leading the leagye with 104 in 2013-14. “I was probably in the middle more than I have been in the past.”

Malkin out

For the second straight year, Evgeni Malkin will come into the playoffs having not played a hockey game in almost a month.

Malkin is recovering from a shoulder injury that has kept him on the shelf since March 15. He was held out again for the regular-season finale Sunday night, but Sullivan said the team remains confident he will be ready for the playoff opener against Columbus.

“We're really encouraged with his progress,” Sullivan said. “He's strong. You guys watch him practice every day. He's really making progress. We've taken a cautious approach with him for obvious reasons.”

Last year, Malkin played his last regular-season game on March 11 due to an elbow injury.

Maatta in

Defenseman Olli Maatta, on the road to recovery from hand surgery, played his first game since Feb. 16.

“Olli's been skating for a long time. I'm not as concerned about his conditioning,” Sullivan said. “He's really put a lot of work in as far as preparing himself the best he can, but it's tough to simulate game conditions and the decisions you have to make under pressure, the timing of situations. The only way players get that is by competing in game competition. I think it's good for him to have the opportunity to get a game under his belt.”

Jarry's moment

Goalie Tristan Jarry made his NHL debut Sunday, giving Matt Murray and Marc-Andre Fleury some rest and capping off a strong second pro season.

Jarry is 28-15-2 with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, ranking fifth in the AHL with a 2.15 goals-against average and .925 save percentage.

Jarry, 21, could graduate to the NHL as Murray's backup next season.

“It's a great experience for him,” Sullivan said. “He's had a real solid year for us in Wilkes-Barre. I think this type of experience helps a young goaltender.”

Dea's day

With the Penguins resting a handful of lineup regulars, centers Jean-Sebastien Dea and Oskar Sundqvist and defenseman Derrick Pouliot were called up from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Sunday.

Dea, a 23-year-old who made his NHL debut Sunday, is an undersized play-making center who has clawed his way to prospect status after joining the Penguins as an undrafted free agent in 2014.

“He's one of those young players that can play the type of game that we want to play,” Sullivan said. “He's got mobility. He can really skate. He's got a real good shot. He's got good offensive instincts. He's had a real good second half for Wilkes-Barre. He's helped that team win down there.”

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter at @BombulieTrib.