Penguins - Blue Jackets playoff schedule announced
Sidney Crosby only needed a two-word phrase to describe the upcoming first-round playoff matchup between the Penguins and Columbus Blue Jackets.
Surprisingly, neither of the words were profane.
“Physical series,” Crosby said. “You look at the games we played them this year. I think, beside one, they were all pretty tight games, very similar, lot of intensity, a lot of emotion. Being the playoffs, you expect that to be even more. It'll be a physical series and a good test for us.”
Here's a look at the schedule for the series:
Wednesday: Columbus at Penguins, 7:30 p.m.
Friday: Columbus at Penguins, 7 p.m.
Sunday, April 16: Penguins at Columbus, 6 p.m.
Tuesday, April 18: Penguins at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.
*Thursday, April 20: Columbus at Penguins, TBA
*Sunday, April 23: Penguins at Columbus, TBA
*Tuesday, April 25: Columbus at Penguins, TBA
* -- if necessary