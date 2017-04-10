Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Penguins

Penguins - Blue Jackets playoff schedule announced
Jonathan Bombulie | Monday, April 10, 2017, 6:09 a.m.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Penguins' Nick Bonino and the Blue Jackets' Jack Johnson fight for the puck in the first period Tuesday, April 4, 2017 at PPG Paints Arena.

Sidney Crosby only needed a two-word phrase to describe the upcoming first-round playoff matchup between the Penguins and Columbus Blue Jackets.

Surprisingly, neither of the words were profane.

“Physical series,” Crosby said. “You look at the games we played them this year. I think, beside one, they were all pretty tight games, very similar, lot of intensity, a lot of emotion. Being the playoffs, you expect that to be even more. It'll be a physical series and a good test for us.”

Here's a look at the schedule for the series:

Wednesday: Columbus at Penguins, 7:30 p.m.

Friday: Columbus at Penguins, 7 p.m.

Sunday, April 16: Penguins at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, April 18: Penguins at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

*Thursday, April 20: Columbus at Penguins, TBA

*Sunday, April 23: Penguins at Columbus, TBA

*Tuesday, April 25: Columbus at Penguins, TBA

* -- if necessary

Penguins rest regulars in loss, turn eye toward playoffs 
NEW YORK — The Penguins put together a lineup with staples and duct tape for their regular-season finale Sunday night at Madison Square Garden. With several ...
