Sullivan, Tortorella to draw from their years shared behind benches

In their many brain-storming sessions together as members of the same coaching staff, Mike Sullivan and John Tortorella moved from psychology to personnel to playoff outlook, but they never grew ambitious enough to reinvent the wheel.

“I think you're giving us way too much credit,” Sullivan said when asked if the chats grew philosophical.

On many a night, though, they schemed better ways to wheel out of their team's end.

Among people given the chance to watch Sullivan and Tortorella work together, there's a common takeaway: The duo demanded a great deal of their players, but they also continually challenged each other to get better as the brains behind the bench.

They took different routes to improvement, of course. Sullivan stayed true to his more analytical and articulate ways. Tortorella, Sullivan's older by nine years, stuck to a more visceral approach. But now the coaches of the Penguins and Columbus, who worked together as an assistant and head coach, respectively, for one season in Tampa Bay, four seasons with the New York Rangers and one season with Vancouver, get to test each other's mental dexterity in a best-of-seven first-round playoff series, which begins Wednesday at PPG Paints Arena.

“We talk(ed) hockey almost 24 hours a day,” Sullivan said of the conversations he and Tortorella had as coworkers. “We're trying to help our team win. We're trying to think outside the box. We're trying to challenge one another with ideas. We discuss where we think the game is going and how it's evolving and where we can try to create a competitive advantage.”

Sullivan refused to wait until he entered the realm of coaching to dissect the sport. During his final few years as an NHL forward, he exhibited the tendency to dig deeper when engaged in discussions with Tortorella, who supervised Sullivan as an assistant with Phoenix in 1998-99.

“When these guys got together, it would be like they were solving the world's problems,” said Jeremy Roenick, a star on those Coyotes teams and now an analyst for NBC Sports. “It was like, ‘If this is going to do this, then we've got to do this here. And what if I do this here? And this team loves to do this. This is how we can break it down.' Their whole lives are hockey.”

Those passions for the sport rise to the surface in different forms, though.

“He's such a noticer,” Roenick said of Sullivan. “He watches so intently — and not only the game but his players. If you ask him a question, he'll have an answer for everything, whether you like it or not.

“I don't know how much system-style stuff (Tortorella) draws up or plans himself. All I know and remember of John, he coaches by how the game is being played and by how players are playing. ... John Tortorella is good, but Mike might have him a little bit on the bench side. But both coaches are absolutely fantastic.”

Their achievements with their NHL clubs made their roles in the disastrous performance of Team USA at the World Cup of Hockey last September all the more puzzling. How much of the team's struggle stemmed from a coaching failure? Even Roenick, one of several Team USA alums to publicly denounce the performance, considered Sullivan and Tortorella's contribution to the mess likely limited to the team construction.

New Jersey coach John Hynes, another member of that Team USA staff, indicated Tortorella and Sullivan picked up right where they left off as coworkers at coaches meetings.

“They fight like cats and dogs,” Hynes said. “It's about everything. How Sully runs his meetings. How Torts runs his meetings. They're very different people, but I think they have that same gruff nature and sense of humor. They were at each other's throats the whole time, but in a good way.”

