Penguins

Three Periods: Breaking down Game 1 of Penguins-Blue Jackets series
Bill West | Tuesday, April 11, 2017, 6:51 p.m.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Penguins right wing Carter Rowney (37) and Vancouver's Jayson Megna battle for the puck during a Feb. 14 game.

Updated 23 minutes ago

FIRST

Home cookin'

Watch for the Penguins' home-ice advantage to emerge in its power-play and penalty-kill opportunities as much as anywhere else in their first-round series with Columbus.

The Penguins and Blue Jackets went shorthanded on the road more than at home, but penalty activity might prove particularly favorable for the hosts at PPG Paints Arena. The Penguins had 132 power-play opportunities versus just 119 short-handed scenarios at home. On the road, the ratio was 128 to 138. Columbus, meanwhile, had 100 power-play opportunities and 121 short-handed scenarios on the road compared to 111 and 102 at home.

If the Blue Jackets get too risky with the stickwork and physicality, they might be in the penalty box far more than they can afford during the opening two games.

SECOND

Survivor series

Carter Rowney likely carved himself a spot in the Penguins' lineup for Game 1 by refusing to settle for any particular niche during his development at the AHL and ECHL levels.

Line rushes at Tuesday's practice indicated Rowney will get the fourth-line job over speedy winger Josh Archibald. While Rowney might not scare opponents as much as Archibald in races for loose pucks, the 27-year-old rookie gives the Penguins more situational preparedness. He handles faceoffs, fills in at center and wing, knows how to kill penalties and even offers a physical element.

“Carter Rowney's game over the last three or four weeks has been really strong,” coach Mike Sullivan said. “He's playing determined hockey. He's physical. He's a stiff player. He's strong on the puck. He's good on the wall. And he's a good faceoff man. So he's a guy that's been very valuable for our team here in the last month.”

Rowney closed the regular season with seven points in 27 games, including four in his final five appearances.

THIRD

Twinning

How the Penguins-Blue Jackets series proceeds might inspire grand declarations about the superiority of one team's goaltender over another. But what's apparent is since Matt Murray's NHL debut, not much has separated Murray and Columbus' Sergei Bobrovsky, at least during five-on-five play.

Dating to Murray's NHL debut Dec. 19, 2015, the Penguins' netminder has played in 83 games, and Bobrovsky has appeared in 75.

Their five-on-five save percentages from that point forward, including playoff games, fall within a hundredth of a percentage point, 93.32 for Murray versus 93.36 for Bobrovsky. And each has faced about the same rate of shots per 60 minutes of five-on-five action: 29.36 shots for Murray and 29.48 for Bobrovsky.

