Penguins notebook: Practice provides clues to pairings on defense

Plans might change before the puck drops in the playoff opener between the Penguins and Columbus on Wednesday night at PPG Paints Arena, but coach Mike Sullivan pulled back the curtain just a bit to reveal which of his eight healthy defensemen he considers the best fit for the team's six blue-line spots in Game 1.

Sullivan on Tuesday at practice in Cranberry reunited the Penguins' most productive pair of the season, Justin Schultz and Ian Cole, and also put big-minute managers Brian Dumoulin and Ron Hainsey together. The biggest question mark surrounded the third pairing, and signs pointed to Olli Maatta and Trevor Daley, both recently back from long-term injuries, as the selections over Mark Streit and Cameron Gaunce.

Chad Ruhwedel is “day-to-day” with an upper-body injury, Sullivan added.

“We have options to move players around,” the coach said. “When you look at the make-up of our defense core right now, we believe we have balance. No one is going to be relied upon to have to assume any sort of extra burden of responsibility.”

Since coming back from an upper-body injury he suffered in mid-March, Hainsey has logged at least 22 minutes of ice time in four of his six game appearances. Dumoulin, who averages 20:33 of ice time, spent much of the past 12 months on top pairings with high-end puck-movers Kris Letang and Schultz, but he viewed the shift to Hainsey's safe-and-steady style as no great challenge.

“He keeps the game really simple,” said Dumoulin, who has shared almost 130 minutes of five-on-five ice time with Hainsey, according to stats.hockeyanalysis.com. “He's a vocal guy out there, and that definitely helps.

“I feel like I've played with everyone. Throughout the playoffs and this series, we're going to need to use everyone in different situations.”

An abundance of options, including several with distinct skill sets, creates the possibility for a lineup with seven defensemen and just 11 forwards, but Sullivan expressed little interest in that idea.

“Is it possible? Yes,” Sullivan said. “It is probable? Um, probably not. At least not in the short term.”

Maatta powers up

Near the end of Tuesday's practice, Maatta jumped into the Penguins' second power play unit to man the right half-wall.

For a skater with just seven minutes of power-play ice time this season, Maatta held his own. He even stepped up to sneak a backdoor feed past Marc-Andre Fleury at one point.

“That must've been the first of the season, right?” joked Maatta, who enters the playoffs with one goal and six assists in 55 games. “It's fun. That's when you want to be out there. But you never know. We have so many good D-men that could be out there. You just have to be ready. You have to know the concept if they end up putting you out there.”

Injury report

Sullivan said winger Carl Hagelin, who has been out since March 10 with a lower-body injury, has a “real chance” to play at some point in the Columbus series.

Hagelin has resumed skating on a limited basis. He and third goalie Tristan Jarry took the ice before practice.

Winger Chris Kunitz, meanwhile, remains out with a lower-body injury and has not resumed skating.

Odds and ends

The Penguins are favored to win a first-round series over the Blue Jackets, according to odds provided by Bovada.lv. Bettors would have to make a $170 wager on the Penguins to win $100. A $100 bet on Columbus would pay $150.

Washington goalie Braden Holtby is the pre-playoff favorite to claim the Conn Smythe Trophy with 10-1 odds. Sidney Crosby is the seventh choice at 20-1. Matt Murray is at 25-1 and Evgeni Malkin at 30-1.