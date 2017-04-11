Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Penguins

Penguins' Malkin, Murray ready for Columbus series

Bu Jonathan Bombulie | Tuesday, April 11, 2017, 2:09 p.m.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Penguins center Evgeni Malkin (71) reaches for the puck against Lightning goalie Peter Budaj (31) in the first period Friday March 3, 2017.

Updated 37 minutes ago

On the eve of their playoff opener, two key Penguins players practiced without incident Tuesday morning in Cranberry.

All-Star center Evgeni Malkin and No. 1 goalie Matt Murray pronounced themselves ready for Wednesday night's game with Columbus.

Malkin hasn't played since March 15 due to a shoulder injury. Coach Mike Sullivan said he would be in the lineup and would be “full go.”

Malkin showed no ill effects of the injury in practice Tuesday, skating on a line with wingers Bryan Rust and Phil Kessel and taking part in drills with the top power-play unit.

“It's tough, first game back after long time you not play,” Malkin said. “I'm trying to do my best and help my linemates. They're two good players.”

Malkin said he took slap shots, wrist shots and one-timers during practice.

“All three shots I feel so much better today,” Malkin said.

Murray also took part in a full practice.

He favored his right leg after making a breakaway save on New Jersey's Taylor Hall in the third period of a game last Thursday, then sat out the final two games of the regular season Saturday in Toronto and Sunday in New York.

“I feel good,” Murray said. “I was able to rest these last two games. That's probably good for me going into it. I feel really good. Ready to get things going on Wednesday.”

Sullivan echoed his goalie's sentiments.

“Matt's fine. He's fine,” Sullivan said. “He had a strong practice today. We got him some good rest. He's ready to go.”

Sullivan said there's a “real chance” winger Carl Hagelin will play at some point during the Columbus series. Hagelin has been out since March 10 with a lower-body injury. He has resumed skating on a limited basis.

Chris Kunitz, also out with a lower-body injury, has not resumed skating. Defenseman Chad Ruhwedel is day to day with an upper-body injury, Sullivan said.

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter at @BombulieTrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.