Penguins' Malkin, Murray ready for Columbus series

On the eve of their playoff opener, two key Penguins players practiced without incident Tuesday morning in Cranberry.

All-Star center Evgeni Malkin and No. 1 goalie Matt Murray pronounced themselves ready for Wednesday night's game with Columbus.

Malkin hasn't played since March 15 due to a shoulder injury. Coach Mike Sullivan said he would be in the lineup and would be “full go.”

Malkin showed no ill effects of the injury in practice Tuesday, skating on a line with wingers Bryan Rust and Phil Kessel and taking part in drills with the top power-play unit.

“It's tough, first game back after long time you not play,” Malkin said. “I'm trying to do my best and help my linemates. They're two good players.”

Malkin said he took slap shots, wrist shots and one-timers during practice.

“All three shots I feel so much better today,” Malkin said.

Murray also took part in a full practice.

He favored his right leg after making a breakaway save on New Jersey's Taylor Hall in the third period of a game last Thursday, then sat out the final two games of the regular season Saturday in Toronto and Sunday in New York.

“I feel good,” Murray said. “I was able to rest these last two games. That's probably good for me going into it. I feel really good. Ready to get things going on Wednesday.”

Sullivan echoed his goalie's sentiments.

“Matt's fine. He's fine,” Sullivan said. “He had a strong practice today. We got him some good rest. He's ready to go.”

Sullivan said there's a “real chance” winger Carl Hagelin will play at some point during the Columbus series. Hagelin has been out since March 10 with a lower-body injury. He has resumed skating on a limited basis.

Chris Kunitz, also out with a lower-body injury, has not resumed skating. Defenseman Chad Ruhwedel is day to day with an upper-body injury, Sullivan said.

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter at @BombulieTrib.